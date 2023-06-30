Which are the three best teams for Russell Westbrook? Taking a closer look

Russell Westbrook was a shell of himself when he was playing for the LA Lakers, despite having one of the best careers in NBA history. However, after playing 21 games in the regular season and five games in the playoffs with the LA Clippers, Westbrook has redeemed himself as he enters free agency.

3) Chicago Bulls

The Bulls remain without a point guard entering free agency with the questionable status of Lonzo Ball. A lack of a quality player at the point guard position was evident the most for the Bulls during the play-in tournament.

Adding a dynamic guard in Russell Westbrook, who still has a lot left in the tank, to the roster will give the Bulls three offensive threats. With Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic on the roster, landing Westbrook in free agency can make the Bulls a team to watch out for in the upcoming season.

2) Miami Heat

The Miami Heat are in need of another star player to pair alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. They have had some luck at the point guard position with Gabe Vincent, who was one of their best players in the 2023 playoffs.

But in the scenario that the Heat acquire Westbrook, it completely changes the dynamic of the team. He fits naturally into the team's "Heat Culture" and can get out of that weird spot where he is being overlooked by other teams, despite the season he had with the Clippers.

Westbrook, Butler and Adebayo can easily make things interesting in the upcoming season.

1) LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook fits naturally with the LA Clippers. With the Clippers, he is able to play his brand of basketball while also having a legit chance to make a deep playoff run and win it all alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

When Kawhi Leonard became unavailable after sustaining a knee sprain in a 123-109 Game 2 loss to the Suns, Westbrook stepped up big time for the Clippers. He dropped 30 points (11-of-23 shooting) in Game 3 and 37 points (17-of-29 shooting) in Game 4.

Despite losing the series in five games, he still averaged 23.6 points per game (41.0% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range), 7.6 rebounds and 7.4 assists. The fit and the quality of play is there. It makes sense for the Clippers to re-sign him for the upcoming season as the team's point guard.

LA Clippers coach Tyronn Lue on the value of Russell Westbrook on the team

After the disappointing 136-130 Game 5 loss, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue spoke to the media about Russell Westbrook's value and impact on the team.

"Bringing Russ here really saved our season," Lue said, "as far as making the playoffs and having this run that we had in the playoffs. He really saved us and so, hats off to Russ for bringing it every single night."

Westbrook bounced back well with the Clippers after the stint he had with the Lakers. He looked like the Russell Westbrook of old with the Clippers while putting up better numbers than he ever did with the Lakers. During the 21 games he played with the Clippers, he averaged 15.8 ppg (48.9% shooting, including 35.6% from the 3-point range) and 7.6 apg.

