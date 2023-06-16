NBA Rumors: Chicago Bulls shopping around Zach Lavine as they look to move him this offseason

The Chicago Bulls are entering the offseason in a very questionable situation. The Bulls are stuck in mediocrity and could start rebuilding. The latest NBA rumors suggest that the Bulls are shopping around Zach LaVine, who is their best asset at the moment.

According to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus, the Bulls are gauging interest for LaVine around the league. LaVine has a slightly better value than Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards. He's two years younger than Beal and his contract does not have a no-trade clause.

However, LaVine is not known for his defense and his knee injury history is a red flag. He underwent a minor knee procedure last summer and it slowed him down at the start of the season. He still managed to average 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 48.5% from the field and 37.5% from beyond the arc.

Another problem for the Chicago Bulls, if they want to trade Zach LaVine, is that he's only entering the second year of his five-year, $215 million max contract signed last season. Some teams could also lowball the Bulls and point out to LaVine's knee problems.

Nevertheless, there are several teams already linked to LaVine such as the Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Miami Heat. The Sixers are likely looking for James Harden's replacement if he bolts in free agency, while the Knicks want to add another star alongside Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Meanwhile, the Heat are surely looking to upgrade their roster and add another star following their loss to the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did all they could carrying the team full of undrafted players. Maybe it's time for Miami to build a proper roster next season.

Why the Chicago Bulls are better off rebuilding?

Zach LaVine, Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls failed to qualify for the playoffs this season after their slow start to the campaign. They were unable to find a sense of urgency in a season full of problems with consistency.

The Eastern Conference remains stacked with better teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat. It might be time for the Bulls to start a rebuild.

Nikola Vucevic is set to become an unrestricted free agent, while DeMar DeRozan will be 34 years old this summer. Zach LaVine, who is their prized asset might lose value if they don't trade him now, and Lonzo Ball's knee has more questions than answers.

