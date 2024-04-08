5 leading candidates to win NBA Coach of the Year feat. Chris Finch (Week 24)

The NBA regular season is just a few games away from coming to an end. The race for the Coach of the Year award is also coming to an end with the regular season. Some coaches have left a big impact on their teams this season and they have continued to stay in the conversation since the beginning of the season.

However, some made their mark a little later in the season. After Mike Brown won the COTY award last season, a different name is ready to emerge in the NBA.

With that in mind, let’s look at the top five candidates for the Coach of the Year award.

5 leading candidates to win NBA Coach of the Year

#5 Tom Thibodeau

No OG Anunoby? No problem. No Julius Randle? No problem. More than giving any player any credit, Tom Thibodeau should be given credit for the New York Knicks’ success.

Despite losing his big players to injuries, Thibodeau kept the Knicks afloat with minimum talent. What's even more impressive is how Jalen Brunson has emerged as a superstar under Thibodeau.

The Knicks are ranked fourth in the Eastern Conference and are just one game behind the second-seed Milwaukee Bucks. The Knicks, under Thibodeau, have a genuine chance to make it to at least the Conference Finals.

#4 Jamahl Mosley

The rise of the Orlando Magic is one of the things that the league can celebrate this season. After being one of the worst teams in the NBA for the past two seasons, the Magic are finally here and they are here to stay.

Jamahl Mosley gave the Magic a defensive identity in the league, making them one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. They're currently ranked third in defensive ratings this season.

They are also third in the Eastern Conference, only a game behind the second-seed Milwaukee Bucks. From being the worst team in the league to becoming the third-best in the conference is certainly an impressive feat.

#3 Joe Mazzulla

It would be easy to say that Joe Mazzulla’s success this season is due to the Boston Celtics' roster. However, what the Celtics have achieved is historical. Under Mazzulla, they've won 62 of their 78 games so far this campaign.

The dominance of the Celtics under Mazzulla is top in the NBA. To put the Celtics’ dominance into perspective, they are 15 games ahead of the top seed in the Eastern Conference. It is almost the same difference between the top seed and the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

#2 Chris Finch

The Minnesota Timberwolves are the top team in the Western Conference. They are tied with the Denver Nuggets for the top seed. Chris Finch has been the mastermind behind the Timberwolves’ success this season.

One of Finch’s biggest achievements has been how he has been able to play three superstar players together. He's used these three stars to elevate the Timberwolves' productions on both ends of the floor.

#1 Mark Daigneault

Mark Daigneault turned things around for the OKC Thunder this season after two failed campaigns with the outfit, where they missed the playoffs.

This season, Daigneault not only made them a playoff team but one of the best teams in the NBA. Under Daigneault, the Thunder have the second-best record in the NBA, just one game behind the top seed in the West.

The Thunder is one of the most balanced teams in the league besides the Celtics. They are ranked sixth in defensive ratings and fourth in offensive ratings.