"We're done with Julius": Tom Thibodeau gets flustered by questions around Julius Randle re-injuring shoulder

New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau was asked about his three-time All-Star Julius Randle's season-ending news, which was announced by Adrian Wojnarowski on Thursday.

According to Fred Katz, the Knicks beat writer and insider who spoke to Thibodeau about Randle's situation, as reported by Chris Haynes in his interview with Julius, Tom said:

"He gathered as much information as he could, he went through the process, and then this is the best decision right now. So that decision is made. We're not gonna talk about it anymore.

"We're gonna focus on what we have to focus on, which is winning the next game. That's it. It's really that simple."

Fred intervened and wanted to ask another question, but Thibodeau told the reporter:

"There are no more. We're done with Julius."

Hours after disclosing that Julius Randle would undergo surgery on his right shoulder, sidelining him for the remainder of the season, the Knicks demonstrated their potential to remain formidable even in his absence.

Josh Hart played through a sprained right wrist to shoot 14-for-19, contributing nine rebounds and eight assists, while Donte DiVincenzo showcased his prowess by scoring 21 points.

Jalen Brunson delivered an outstanding performance, with 35 points and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Josh Hart contributed a season-high 31 points as the New York Knicks staged a remarkable comeback from a 21-point deficit.

Their efforts led the Knicks to a 120-109 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night, snapping a three-game losing streak.

Julius Randle reveals when he knew he needed to undergo surgery

The New York Knicks were dealt a devastating blow before their matchup against the Sacramento Kings. Julius Randle, their All-Star forward who had been rehabilitating his injured shoulder for two months, will undergo surgery, effectively ending his season.

Randle has been sidelined since Jan. 27 due to a dislocated shoulder. Following the injury update, Randle disclosed the factors behind his decision to undergo surgery and conclude his season prematurely.

In a phone interview with NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Knicks superstar said:

“What caused me to finally go through with surgery was 5 weeks ago, I went through a full-contact session & reinjured my shoulder.”

Randle had reportedly made significant strides in his recovery and harbored hopes of returning before the playoffs, but a full-contact session last month resulted in a re-injury to his shoulder.

“was unable to get it back where it was prior”