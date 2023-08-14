5 legends who have missed out on the Hall of Fame

The NBA Hall of Fame is one of the most distinguished lists of basketball legends. While it doesn't define a career, it is definitely an accolade that all great basketball players would love to have. That said, not every great player has the opportunity to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Today, we will look at five NBA legends who should be in the Hall of Fame but are not.

#1 Potential future Hall of Fame player Joe Johnson

Joe Johnson, aka Iso Joe, is the most obvious Hall of Fame player. Johnson is a seven-time all-star who has had an illustrious NBA career.

Joe Johnson began his career in Boston as a tenacious defender. When he moved to Phoenix, he embraced three-point shooting and finished as the 10th all-time leader in three-pointers.

Johnson also played for Atlanta, Brooklyn, and Utah during his career as he continued to leave his mark on the league. Johnson was so adept at this, he once scored 29 points in a quarter.

Even today, Johnson is dominating the BIG3 league. He led an expansion team to victory, topping scoring, assists, and the newly-introduced four-pointer category. He even won the MVP and Player Captain of the Year awards.

#2 Robert Horry

Robert Horry aka Big Shot Rob was an engine when it came to winning championships. His stellar record boasts two rings with the Houston Rockets, three with the Lakers, and two with the Spurs.

His nickname, "Big Shot Rob" reflects his ability to shine on the grandest stages. From his five-block, four-three-pointer performance in the 1995 Finals to his iconic buzzer-beater in the 2002 Conference Finals, Horry consistently stepped up when it mattered most.

His game-winning shot in the 2005 Finals, punctuated by a dunk further solidifies his case as a Hall of Fame inductee.

Horry's ability to deliver in high-pressure moments, his countless titles, and his reputation as a key contributor demand that he be a Hall of Fame player.

# 3 Shawn Marion

Shawn Marion has a strong case to be inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame. He was a four-time All-Star and was named to two All-NBA Third Teams. Marion popularly played a pivotal role in the revolutionary style of "7 seconds or less" with the Phoenix Suns to help their offensive. He was also a great defensive presence with his ability to defend multiple positions as a small-ball four.

Marion played a key role in the Dallas Mavericks 2011 NBA Championship alongside Dirk Nowitzki and Jason Kidd. Despite his unconventional form, he had an effective three-pointer that helped the team win.

While Marion was not always the primary star on his team, he still made a huge impact during his 16-year career. His overall impact, defensive versatility, and contributions to winning make a strong argument for his inclusion in the Hall of Fame.

#4 Chauncey Billups

Chauncey Billups stands as a strong contender for the NBA Hall of Fame, backed by an illustrious career and impactful contributions to the game. Nicknamed "Mr. Big Shot," Billups earned his reputation through his clutch performances that led the Detroit Pistons to an NBA championship in 2004.

Billups was a five-time NBA All-Star and was named to the All-NBA team three times. He excelled both as a playmaker and a scorer.

Billups was a high-IQ player who went on to become a coach. Overall, his exceptional career, marked by championship success, leadership, and his ability to thrive in pressure situations, makes a strong case for his induction into the legendary Hall of Fame.

#5 Horace Grant

Horace Grant played a significant role in two different championship dynasties. He was a cornerstone during the Chicago Bulls' initial three-peat with Jordan and later was pivotal in the LA Lakers' first title of the three-peat in the Shaq-Kobe era.

Grant was a strong low-post presence and was an exceptional rebounder. He was named on four consecutive All-NBA Defensive Second Team selections. He also consistently recorded double-doubles, including 15-10 averages in the 1992 and 1994 seasons.

Grant's impact on two legendary franchises alongside Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant shows how he was able to help championship-caliber teams deliver on their promise. Grant deserves serious consideration for his place in the Hall of Fame.

