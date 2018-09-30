5 Lesser known facts about the Golden State Warriors

Achyut Dubey FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 5 // 30 Sep 2018, 19:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Warriors have won 3 Championships in the last 4 years.

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has taken solid shape after they swept the Cavs in the 2018 Finals and lifted their 3rd title in four years. If given a covert opportunity to be a part of the playing environment and culture GSW has put in place, any player would love to sign up.

The prospect of playing with the best in the NBA and a high probability chance at winning the title is enough for many to jump ship and shake hands with Golden State's front office.

They have fabricated a steady launching platform through rigorous conditioning of their locker room by making the right moves at the right time, and have put themselves in a position to be top contenders to win the Championship for quite a few seasons to come.

But there's more to the defending NBA champions than has met the eye. Let's learn some more about the franchise that is strongly headed towards leaving an indelible mark on the list of some of the most dominant NBA dynasties ever to happen to the basketball universe.

#1 Andre Iguodala was college teammates with former Warriors Assistant Coach (Current Lakers coach) Luke Walton

Walton was appointed as the Warriors interim head coach in October 2015.

Andre Iguodala (a sophomore at the University of Arizona) was named team MVP in 2003-04, after leading his team in rebounds, assists and steals. That was one season after he played on the same Wildcats team as former long-time Los Angeles Lakers player Luke Walton.

Ironically, Walton ended up being Iguodala’s head coach, when Walton became the interim head coach for Golden State during training camp in 2015.

Golden State Warriors interim head coach Luke Walton consistently had high praise for wingman Andre Iguodala comparing the 2015 Finals MVP and sixth man to a “security blanket.”

Also, while trying to coach Brandon Ingram, Walton sought help from his former player, Andre Iguodala, to provide him with wisdom when the swingman out of Arizona was thriving in a winning situation with the Warriors

As a coach, Walton has always bestowed his trust in Iggy's potential to hold a game. “I feel safer when he’s on the court,” Coach Walton said in 2015 when asked about Iguodala.

1 / 5 NEXT