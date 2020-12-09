The start of the NBA 2020-21 season is around the corner, and there will be many interesting stories to follow. For starters, the worst team from last season could be a contender in the upcoming NBA campaign.

5 lottery teams that can make the playoffs in the NBA 2020-21 season

Stories for the NBA 2020-21 season are all over the place. NBA Free Agency saw lots of moves among the best and worst teams in the league. After all these roster changes, the picture could be very different in the NBA 2020-21 season for many squads.

Among teams in the Top 5 of the NBA Draft 2020, a couple could make the playoffs in the NBA 2020-21 campaign.

On that note, let us take a look at five teams in last year's draft lottery that can make the postseason in the NBA 2020-21 season.

#5 New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans' Zion Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans were close to entering the playoffs last year. The team had a 30-42 record with their young core, but Zion Williamson only played 24 games.

Even with Williamson, the Pelicans went 11-13 against the stacked Western Conference.

As one of the 14 teams who did not make the playoffs, they entered the NBA Draft lottery and got the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.

Last season, New Orleans' young players were adjusting to a new environment. Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart had arrived from LA in the blockbuster deal that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers.

Meanwhile, Zion missed the start of the season due to a knee injury. He made his highly-anticipated NBA debut on January 22.

For the NBA 2020-21 season, they have a new coach in Stan Van Gundy and a more established group of players. Ingram made the All-Star game last year, and Zion could make it two All-Star players for New Orleans in the NBA 2020-21 season.

Steven Adams is now also a member of the Pelicans, and his experience should be great for the team.

With the right mix between a veteran coach and their young core, the Pelicans could make some noise in the NBA 2020-21 campaign.

#4 Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook.

The East is the only reason why the Washington Wizards might have more chances to enter the postseason in the NBA 2020-21 season than the Pelicans.

Still, Washington could be hit or miss.

The Wizards' had a slightly busy offseason. Talks of Bradley Beal and John Wall being unable to play together were a daily topic surrounding the Wizards. Moreover, signing premier shooter Davis Bertans in NBA Free Agency 2020 was a big need, and they succeeded.

Eventually, they traded John Wall and a first-round pick to the Houston Rockets. In exchange, former NBA MVP Russell Westbrook will play at Washington.

Westbrook has arrived in Washington with renewed energy and is already providing his intensity in training camp. He will be reunited with his first NBA coach, Scott Brooks.

With Westbrook leading the show and many excellent shooters around him, Washington's offense could be elite.

They are likely to improve their 25-47 record from last year and enter the postseason of the NBA 2020-21 campaign.