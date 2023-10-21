5 lowest-rated NBA 2023-24 starters on 2K24 ft. Dwight Powell, Danilo Gallinari, and more

NBA 2K24 ratings have continued to be the talk of the town among the 2K community in recent weeks. With the 2023-24 NBA season right around the corner, plenty of action around the league is set to entertain fans for months to come. As part of that, the NBA 2K24 ratings for teams and players around the league will be adjusted based on performance.

A player who enters the season as a rookie could start with an overall rating in the mid-70s. However, with some impressive performances, that rating can go up. On the flip side, a player who starts the season with a high overall rating can play their rating down.

While the NBA 2K ratings adjusters have yet to be deployed for the season, let's look at the five lowest-rated starters in NBA 2K24.

Five lowest-rated starters in NBA 2K24

#5. TIE - Dorian Finney-Smith (77)

Heading into this season, Dorian Finney-Smith is ranked with a 77 overall in NBA 2K24. The two-way player will be entering the season eager to continue to improve his rating after a 74 overall last season.

While his usage has dropped in recent years, he appears poised to help the Brooklyn Nets make a playoff push. Given the current Nets starting lineup, Finney-Smith will likely be tasked with a heavy defensive load, which could help his rating improve depending on how he performs.

#4. TIE - Danilo Gallinari (77)

Alongside his teammate Daniel Gafford, Danilo Gallinari is tied as one of the worst starters in the NBA at a 77 overall. Fans may recall a number of seasons where Gallinari bordered on All-Star contention. However, injuries derailed his career in recent years.

In NBA 2K23, Gallinari was rated as a 78 overall, much like NBA 2K22. With that in mind, in NBA 2k21, Gallinari was an 81 overall, while in NBA 2K20, he was an 84 overall. This season, it's clear that he'll be looking to return to form as an elite scoring threat.

#3. TIE - Daniel Gafford (77)

Daniel Gafford has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his career, first with the Chicago Bulls and, more recently, with the Washington Wizards. Heading into the 2023-24 NBA season, where he expects to start at the center position, Gafford is rated 77 overall in NBA 2K24.

Last season saw Gafford average a career-high 73.2% from the field while averaging 9.0ppg and 5.6rpg. He was rated as a 75 overall in NBA 2K23, indicating that there's room for him to benefit from a 2K ratings adjustment once the season starts.

#2. TIE - Dwight Powell (76)

Dwight Powell will enter the season as one of the lowest-rated players in the NBA 2K. The 32-year-old Canadian forward will be entering his tenth season in the league, all being played for the Dallas Mavericks.

In recent years, his usage has remained the same. However, his production has slowly continued to decline. Last season, Powell averaged just 6.7 points per game, his second-lowest since the 2016-17 season, when he averaged the same. Last season, Powell was a 77 overall, meaning the odds of a big jump are slim.

#1 TIE - Jaden Hardy (76)

Jaden Harden was rated as a 73 overall in NBA 2K23. This year, he is tied with Dwight Powell for the lowest-rated starter in NBA 2K24. The Dallas Mavericks guard will be entering the season looking to make strides in his game after an impressive rookie year.

Although he played in just 48 games, Hardy averaged 8.8 points per game, averaging 43.8% from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc. Given his jump from NBA 2K23 to NBA 2K24, Hardy could wind up making a jump throughout this season.

With plenty of contributing factors to NBA 2K ratings, several variables could impact ratings going forward. Although team success plays a part, individual performance will largely determine player ratings. In the case of young players like Hardy, those ratings will likely improve.

Meanwhile, there are several players who border on being on the list of the five lowest-rated starters. For example, James Wiseman of the Detroit Pistons is entering the year as a 78 overall. While players on our list could improve, others could play their way onto the list of lowest-rated starters.