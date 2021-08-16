LeBron James has been unusually consistent when it comes to playing at an elite level in the NBA Playoffs throughout his career. There haven't been many instances in recent memory where LeBron has struggled to step up for his team. Last season was a bit disappointing, but injuries played a huge role as well.

LeBron James has had underwhelming outings in the past, though, especially during his younger days as an NBA superstar. The late 2000s and early 2010s were a phase where James did struggle to play at the level he has played at for most of his career in the postseason.

Much to everyone's surprise, James has even had games where he hasn't scored in double digits. On that note, let's take a look at the 5 lowest scoring games of LeBron James' NBA Playoffs career through this article.

#5 11 points against Boston Celtics (2017 NBA Playoffs)

LeBron James' 2017 NBA Playoffs campaign was one of the best of his career. He averaged 32.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per contest that year across 18 postseason games.

Amid one of his best playoff runs, though, James also ended up recording one of the lowest-scoring playoff games of his career. The Cleveland Cavaliers played the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals and were up 2-0 heading into Game 3. They looked poised to complete their third consecutive series sweep of the 2017 NBA Playoffs.

However, James and the Cavs had a rare poor outing, subsequently losing that game, 108-111. James was underwhelming in that contest, scoring just 11 points on 4 of 13 field goals and 0 of 4 three-point shooting. His points tally was the lowest among all starters on the Cavs team, which is one of the rarest things that has ever happened.

#4 10 points against Detroit Pistons (2007 NBA Playoffs)

LeBron James made his first NBA Finals appearance in the 2007 NBA Playoffs. James' route to the finals wasn't the easiest, though. The four-time MVP was consistent with his performances for most of that postseason campaign but did have multiple underwhelming outings as well.

One such instance was against the Detroit Pistons in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. James scored 10 points that night on 5 of 15 field goal shooting. The Cavs lost that tie 76-79. Nonetheless, James still ended up tallying a triple-double that night as he dished out 9 assists and claimed 10 boards along with his 10 points.

