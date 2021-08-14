"LeBron because of his age, has a built-in excuse" NBA analyst Chris Broussard on how LeBron James could deflect criticism if LA Lakers don't win the championship 

LeBron James is all set to enter his 19th season in the NBA in two months. The LA Lakers talisman is targeting the fifth NBA title of his career and has one of the most experienced players around him this time around.

It won't be an easy task to win the championship, though, especially with multiple teams around the NBA forming 'super-teams' to compete for the title next season. Despite being 37 years old, many expect LeBron James to still play at a high level and help the LA Lakers land their record 18th championship.

He has players like Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook along with a 37-year old Carmelo Anthony alongside him, which has raised the bar and pressure for LeBron to deliver the Purple and Gold their second title in three seasons.

First look at Russell Westbrook's Lakers jersey: pic.twitter.com/NGmp9axx9r — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) August 10, 2021

Chris Broussard claims LeBron James has a "built-in excuse" if he doesn't win the NBA title next season

LeBron James

As always, there has been constant debate between fans and analysts regarding LeBron James' ability to win another chip, especially after the LA Lakers' disappointing 2021 NBA Playoffs campaign.

NBA analyst Chris Broussard recently spoke on "First Things First" about LeBron James' expectations for next season and believes he will have an "excuse" ready if he fails to win the championship. Here's what Broussard said:

"I think LeBron because of his age, he is like Tom Brady, he has a built-in excuse. If LeBron doesn't win another championship .... and I know they got Anthony Davis and they got Russell Westbrook and there will be some criticism. But he is 37, he is in his 19th year, and I know he is not looking at it like "I'm 37 and I can't play anymore," but if he doesn't win it, there won't be an excuse or explanation that people look at. Well he was 37, nobody has played at that level in their 19th season. Just like Tom Brady. If Tom Brady goes out this year and struggles, how much can you rip him? he is 44-years old! So I think there is the built-in-excuse that can obliviate some of the pressure."

"Because of LeBron's age, he's like Tom Brady — he has a built-in excuse for not winning another championship. LeBron is 37, he's in his 19th year so if he doesn't win that will be an explanation of why." — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/lQu3jM5gbi — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) August 13, 2021

LeBron James, regardless of his age, has continued to dominate the league in recent years. Last season wasn't the best because of injuries to key players in the LA Lakers squad, including James and Davis. They have a much better squad on paper than the majority of teams in the West, and one can expect to see the Lakers play the finals next season.

The LA Lakers' biggest threat this season could be the Brooklyn Nets, who have a 'big-three' comprising Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden in their squad. The Nets are the odds-on favorite ahead of the Lakers to win the championship next season.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar