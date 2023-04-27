5 lowest scoring games of Shaquille O'Neal's NBA Playoffs career

Shaquille O'Neal is one of the greatest playoff performers in NBA history. He averaged 24.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in his postseason career, playing a total of 216 playoff games. He won three NBA Finals MVP trophies.

O’Neal played in the playoffs with the Orlando Magic, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics. He played in a playoff game with every team he played for. Despite his accolades, he did not always perform to his MVP level.

The five lowest scoring performances in Shaquille O'Neal’s playoff career

5 points - Game 2 2006 NBA Finals (Miami Heat vs Dallas Mavericks)

It was a struggle for the big man and his Miami Heat in Game 2. Dallas beat Miami handily 99-85 to take a 2-0 series lead. However, Miami had the last laugh, winning the title in six games.

Shaquille O'Neal played 28 minutes in the loss and scored 5 points on 2 of 5 shooting. He grabbed a mere six rebounds.

6 points - Game 4 2010 East first round (Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls)

O’Neal’s tougher performances came later in his career. "Big Diesel" was past his prime by the time he was playing in Cleveland.

He saw the court in Game 4 for 17 minutes despite starting. The Cavs easily won, 121-98. LeBron James led the way with 37 points. O’Neal shot 3 of 7 from the field and posted seven rebounds.

6 points - Game 3 2010 East first round (Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls)

One of Shaquille O'Neal’s worst playoff performances came in the same series. He played 20 minutes and went 2 of 8 from the field for six points. He also grabbed four rebounds. The Cavs lost to the Bulls 108-106 in Game 3.

7 points - Game 2 2004 West first round (LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets)

Shaquille O'Neal struggled mightily in a Lakers win over the Rockets during his prime. LA cruised past Houston, 98-84. He scored 7 points in 33 minutes on 3 of 9 shooting. He had 4 blocks and 7 rebounds in the game. Kobe Bryant dominated the game with 36 points.

8 points - Game 2 2010 East first round (Cleveland Cavaliers vs Chicago Bulls)

O’Neal started again in this series, but played just 17 minutes. He scored 8 points on 2 of 4 shooting. He also went a perfect 4 for 4 from the free-throw line.

