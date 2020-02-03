5 Major rule differences between the NBA and Olympic basketball

NBA

The NBA (National Basketball Association) is said to be one of the most premier leagues in worldwide basketball. Even though the league has a massive reach, the rules of the NBA are somehow not universal.

With the 2020 Tokyo Olympics around the corner, it is important to know that there are differences in the rules applied in the NBA and the basketball event held at the Olympics. Basketball fans who are all geared up to watch the 2020 Olympics should be aware of the rules and know that they can't expect the same style of play.

You'll be surprised to know that except for the NBA, all other professional basketball leagues follow these rules while the Olympic committee adheres to the rules that are set out by FIBA (International Basketball Federation).

People do believe that there is a difference in the way the NBA is played in comparison to the other international events (such as the Olympics). This is not completely false as there are some clear-cut differences. Some differences can make quite a big difference.

Without further adieu, here are the top five concrete differences between the Olympic rules for basketball and the NBA rules.

#1 Time of the Game

Duration of play varies in the NBA and Olympics

Both the event at the Olympics and the NBA comprise of four quarters per match. But the length of each quarter in the Olympics is shorter than the quarters in a game in the NBA.

NBA stars are used to playing 12 minutes per quarter, but at the Olympics, it is 10 minutes a quarter. Hence the entire game in the NBA would last 48 minutes, whereas at the Olympics it would just last 40 minutes.

On that same note about timing, the Olympics too makes use of the 24-seconds shot clock and each overtime is five minutes long.

1 / 3 NEXT