5 Miami Heat players who are unlikely to return with the team next season

The Miami Heat received a rude awakening during the 2021 NBA Playoffs, as they were swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. The humiliating defeat against an Eastern Conference rival, whom they eliminated last season, proved that the Heat are not a championship-winning team just yet.

The fact that they didn’t win a single game in this year’s playoffs after making the Finals last year shows that the current roster needs replenishment this off-season. The Miami Heat also have several players who will be free agents in the summer.

On that note, let's have a look at five such players who are unlikely to feature for the Miami Heat next season.

#1 Nemanja Bjelica

Nemanja Bjelica (#70) shoots a layup against Jahlil Okafor (#13).

The Miami Heat acquired Nemanja Bjelica in a trade deadline deal last March. But Bjelica played only 11 games in the regular season and two in the playoffs in South Beach. The 33-year-old will be entering unrestricted free agency in the summer, and it’s unlikely he will be back in the Miami Heat lineup next season.

Coach Erik Spoelstra rarely used Bjelica in his rotation even though the latter could have given the team a different look in the frontcourt as a stretch four. For the Miami Heat, Bjelica averaged just 14.2 minutes per game and contributed five points and 2.5 rebounds per outing.

#2 Trevor Ariza

Trevor Ariza (#8 )attempts a three-point shot.

Trevor Ariza is another unrestricted free agent who the Miami Heat are unlikely to bring back next season. Though he was a starter in 27 of the 30 games for the Heat during the regular season, he’ll be 36 this month.

Ariza was a productive player for Pat Riley’s ball club, making nightly contributions of 9.4 points and 4.8 rebounds per contest this season. But he shot a less-than-stellar 35.% from the 3-point range. The journeyman forward had two good games against the Milwaukee Bucks in the playoffs, but he was clearly overmatched by the Bucks' bigs.

The Miami Heat will be better off spending their money on a younger player who could be a part of their future.

#3 Kendrick Nunn

Third-year player Kendrick Nunn will be a restricted free agent in the off-season. He started in 44 of the 56 regular-season games he played, putting up 14.6 points per game on 48.5% shooting from the field, including 38.1% from the three.

Eight straight points for Kendrick Nunn as Miami refuses to go down without a fight💪



SiriusXM's Listen Free Event is on NOW so listen to the fourth quarter coming up for F R E E right here! https://t.co/8sIS5Kx6r1pic.twitter.com/nFc2ONPZ47 — SiriusXM NBA Radio (@SiriusXMNBA) May 29, 2021

The 25-year-old improved significantly in his second season, but he’s a shooting guard in a point guard’s body.

It’s unclear if that is what the Miami Heat would want from their starting point guard next season. If Jimmy Butler continues to be the team’s primary facilitator, Nunn is unlikely to be back with the Miami Heat next season.

The 2021-22 luxury tax could become an issue in Nunn's return, particularly if another team offers him a $15-million-a-year contract. If that happens, a sign-and-trade deal could be in the offing for the Miami Heat to get some value in return.

#4 Goran Dragic

Goran Dragic (#7) drives to the basket against the Charlotte Hornets.

Goran Dragic’s performances dropped this season, as he played just 50 of a possible 72 games. The Miami Heat have a team option on Dragic for next campaign, which could be one of the toughest decisions they'll have to make. As a 35-year-old who has an injury history, Dragic is likely on his way out of Miami.

If they let go of the former All-Star, the Miami Heat will be able to free up $19.4 million next season. That could be used as part of a deal for a third star to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Dragic could be a valuable member on a championship contender if he accepts a lower salary next season. But the Miami Heat are unlikely to be that team.

#5 Andre Iguodala

Andre Iguodala was a valuable member of the Golden State Warriors' title-winning teams before joining the Miami Heat and helping them to the NBA Finals last year.

Andre Iguodala went fishing this early in the season for the first time in 6 years 👀 pic.twitter.com/C9J0LlbPfj — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 30, 2021

Unfortunately, the Miami Heat’s elimination in the first round probably means it is the end of the road for Iggy in Miami. Keeping the 17-year veteran would mean the Miami Heat will have to pick up his $15-million option for next season as well.

So, it's unlikely the Heat will do that for someone who averaged a mere 4.4 points in 21.3 minutes a game in the 2020-21 regular season. Iguodala could return to the NBA next season, but he’ll likely have to find employment elsewhere.