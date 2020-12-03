5 milestones LeBron James could achieve with the LA Lakers after signing a bumper $85M max extension

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest players to have graced the NBA. Recently, the 35-year-old signed a contract extension with the LA Lakers, one that will keep him at the franchise till the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

The King signed a two-year, $45 million maximum extension, which means that he could be in LA for years to come.

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, CEO of Klutch Sports, Rich Paul, told @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 2, 2020

Five milestones LeBron James could achieve with the LA Lakers after his $85M max extension

In their quest to repeat as NBA champions, the LA Lakers had a great off-season. The historic franchise added key pieces to their bench and built on the depth of their roster.

Anthony Davis is yet to sign with the team, but he is more than likely to remain at LA, especially with LeBron James committing to the franchise in the long term.

Last season, LeBron James averaged 25.3 points and a league-leading 10.2 assists per game in his 17th season in the NBA. At 35, LeBron James is arguably the best player in the NBA and is likely to remain so in the next few years too.

With the player set to stay at the LA Lakers for three more seasons, there are a bevy of achievements LeBron James could achieve in the NBA. In this article, we will list five such achievements the player could achieve before his stint with the LA Lakers ends in 2023.

Without further ado, let us start.

Advertisement

#5 Six career rings

2020 NBA Finals - Game Six

His stay at LA Lakers and potentially helping the franchise continue its winning run could help LeBron James better his legendary resume in the NBA.

LEBRON JAMES MIXTAPE 👑



Watch @KingJames' run through the NBA Playoffs on his way to his 4th NBA title and NBA Finals MVP! #NBAMixtape pic.twitter.com/yNvh0kRRll — NBA (@NBA) October 16, 2020

The King took the LA Lakers to their 17th NBA championship last season. It was LeBron James' fourth NBA triumph with a record third different franchise.

If the LA Lakers and LeBron James continue their dominance in the upcoming seasons, LeBron James could emulate or even surpass Michael Jordan's record of six NBA championships.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan are arguably the two most frequently mentioned names in the GOAT debate. If James gets to six NBA championships, the debate could start to tilt in his favor.

Advertisement

#4 Record for most points scored

2020 NBA Finals - Game Five

LeBron James has scored 34,241 points in 1,265 NBA games in his 17-year career. Currently, he sits in third place in the all-time list of points scored, behind Karl Malone (36,928) and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387).

He may be 35, but there are no signs of James slowing down yet. He averages more than 2,000 points per year in his career.

Of course, last year was a shortened one, and the upcoming NBA season will be shorter than usual too (72 regular-season games). Nevertheless, LeBron James could become the all-time points leader in NBA history by the time he ends his current contract with the LA Lakers in 2023.

Abdul-Jabbar has been the NBA all-time leader in points since April 5th, 1984 after he surpassed Wilt Chamberlain's tally of 31,419 points.