5 modern NBA stars who have the most technical fouls in league history

When it comes to the NBA’s all-time leaders in technical fouls, the list mostly consists of old-timers. This includes retired legends such as Dennis Rodman, Charles Barkley, and Karl Malone.

However, a few modern NBA stars (players who have played since 2013) have risen up the rankings over the last 10 years. Some of these players made the cut because of their lengthy careers. Meanwhile, others had reputations for regularly butting heads with referees.

So, on that note, here are five modern star players who have the most technical fouls in NBA history, per ESPN (regular season and playoffs combined):

5. Carmelo Anthony (184 technical fouls)

Former New York Knicks superstar forward Carmelo Anthony

Former New York Knicks superstar forward Carmelo Anthony isn’t the first player that comes to mind for most fans when they think of all-time technical foul leaders.

However, Anthony was known to regularly complain to referees about no-calls over his 19-year career and occasionally let his temper get the best of him. As a result, Anthony recorded a massive 184 career technical fouls.

4. Russell Westbrook (190 technical fouls)

Former OKC Thunder superstar point guard Russell Westbrook

LA Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook is well known to have one of the strongest personalities in the league. During his prime years in OKC, he would barrel his way into the paint and attack the rim relentlessly, leading him to consistently draw fouls.

However, oftentimes, he didn’t get the calls he wanted and let the refs know that he wasn’t a fan of their calls. Westbrook has also been known to go at it with opposing players from time to time. This has led him to rack up a vast total of 190 technical fouls and counting over 15 seasons.

3. Kevin Garnett (194 technical fouls)

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett

Boston Celtics legend Kevin Garnett garnered a reputation for being one of the most intimidating, intense, and temperamental players during his 21-year career.

Garnett would often cuss out opposing players and the refs and do his best to get under people’s skin. So, it should come as no surprise to anyone that Garnett tallied a whopping 194 technical fouls over his career.

2. Kobe Bryant (196 technical fouls)

LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant

Known for his fiery, competitive spirit, the black mamba and Lakers legend Kobe Bryant racked up a massive 196 technical fouls over his 20-year career.

Being one of the NBA’s premier stars for most of this time, Bryant was used to getting star treatment from officials. When he didn’t, he always made sure to let the refs hear about it.

1. Dwight Howard (210 technical fouls)

Former Orlando Magic superstar center Dwight Howard

Former Orlando Magic superstar center Dwight Howard was viewed as the best big man and the best defender in the NBA during his prime. However, he was also known to whine and pout when he didn’t get calls, which rubbed some fans the wrong way.

Howard's questionable attitude resulted in his colossal total of 210 technical fouls over 18 seasons.

