5 Most active NBA players on social media

op athletes across various sports enjoy a great social media following, and NBA players are no different. Franchises like the LA Lakers, New York Knicks, and Golden State Warriors are some of the most popular teams in the world, and their players also enjoy similar recognition.

Five NBA stars who use social media websites frequently

LeBron James and Stephen Curry have been some of the most active athletes on social media, but players like Ja Morant and Lonzo Ball have also stepped up their social media lately.

On that note, let's take a look at the top five active players on social media websites-

#5 - Kyrie Irving, Brooklyn Nets

Kyrie Irving dribbles during Boston Celtics v Brooklyn Nets - Game Five

Kyrie Irving is extremely popular on the image-sharing social website Instagram, with 15 million followers. He is also big on Twitter, where 4.3 million people follow him. Irving's popularity doesn't come as a surprise, considering he has won a championship and has his own Nike shoe-line.

Irving has been quite active on both Twitter and Instagram, posting the latest updates on his professional and personal life.

When I stopped caring what everybody thinks/says about me and started trusting genuine people, the world became a canvas for me.



So Stay focused on yourself and build with a great team full of humble people! Grow with people that will push you to stay closer to God. Salaam. — A11Even (@KyrieIrving) August 10, 2021

Apart from that, Irving is known for his brilliant dribbling and shooting skills. A point guard by trade, he now plays as a shooting guard for the Brooklyn Nets since James Harden's arrival.

#4 - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokoumpo during Milwaukee Bucks Victory Parade & Rally

Giannis Antetokoumpo has one of the best resumes in NBA history at a relatively young age of 26, and he is also a well-recognized athlete on social media. The 'Greek Freak' has 10.6 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million followers on Twitter.

Antetokoumpo is expected to dominate the NBA for years to come, and the power forward's frequent use of social media suggests that his popularity is only going to grow with time.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s block late in Game 4 has generated 24 million video views across social media, the most-viewed social video of the #NBAFinals to date. https://t.co/dZ9mG9ax7R — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 15, 2021

Antetokounmpo, a two-time NBA MVP, is fresh off winning a championship with the Milwaukee Bucks. The Wisconsin-based franchise won their first ring since 1972 during the 2020-21 NBA finals, defeating the Phoenix Suns in six games. Antetokounmpo played a major role in the triumph, averaging 30 points and 12 rebounds in the postseason.

