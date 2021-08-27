"I thought I was coming back to the Lakers" - Jared Dudley shocked at the LA Lakers for not bringing him back, says both LeBron James and Anthony Davis wanted him

According to Bill Plaschke of the LA Times, NBA veteran Jared Dudley has said he wanted to return to the LA Lakers, but was taken aback by the front office's decision not to re-sign him.

Here is what Dudley told Plaschke in a telephonic interview:

“I thought I was coming back to the Lakers. This is crazy. Obviously LeBron and AD wanted me back. But we just couldn’t convince them."

Dudley also divulged details about the conversation he had with LA Lakers decision-makers Rob Pelinka and Kurt Rambis, saying:

“I talked to Rob and Kurt; I thanked them, but I told them, you’re valuing youth more than a locker room presence guy,” Dudley said. “I said, ‘I respect you for doing that, but I think you’re wrong."

LeBron James vented his frustration after it was announced that Jared Dudley wouldn't be returning to the LA Lakers, posting an expletive-filled tweet.

The LA Lakers' loss of Jared Dudley is the Dallas Mavericks' gain

Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers - Game Five

The Dallas Mavericks announced that they have signed Jared Dudley to be a part of their coaching staff under head coach Jason Kidd. Dudley was expected to return to the LA Lakers, but will now gain experience as an assistant under Kidd.

According to multiple reports, Kidd was adamant about bringing Dudley to his coaching staff.

The former Milwaukee Bucks coach is aware of the effect the veteran forward has on NBA players, as he is regarded as one of the best locker-room presences in the league. He played a pivotal role in the LA Lakers' 2020 championship win in the bubble, so the Purple and Gold are set to miss his invaluable presence.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks are a young side, and could benefit from Jared Dudley's addition. Dudley's tactical acumen as a coach is yet to be tested, but his intelligent plays in the later years of his career with the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets suggest that the former Phoenix Suns star could be valuable on the strategy front too.

Excuse my language but still one hurt!! For many reasons that you wouldn’t understand. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 24, 2021

Jason Kidd realizes the kind of intangibles Jared Dudley brings to the table, so it won't be a surprise to see the latter rise to being Kidd's top assistant. Dudley has the qualities to become a great NBA head coach, so it will be intriguing to see how he performs in his new role.

