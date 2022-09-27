Evelyn Lozada, Jennifer Williams, and more: 5 most prominent celebs to have featured on the show Basketball Wives

Basketball Wives is an American reality show that airs on VH1. It follows the lives of women who are either wives, ex-wives, or girlfriends of NBA players. The show is the brainchild of Shaunie O’Neal, who is Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife and the show's executive producer.

Basketball Wives premiered in 2010. It was originally filmed in Miami, Florida, but went on to have a spin-off in Los Angeles, as well. The women on the show, apart from their connections with NBA stars, are known for the fame they’ve achieved in their respective professions or businesses.

Some of the most prominent celebs on Basketball Wives

1. Evelyn Lozada – Antoine Walker's ex-fiancée

Evelyn Lozada is a television personality, model, and spokesperson. Her association with Basketball Wives began with its inaugural season. She was a cast member. She got engaged to Antoine Walker, who she reportedly dated for almost ten years. But she did not end up marrying the former NBA champion.

Walker played a prominent role on the 2005-06 Miami Heat roster, alongside Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal.

Lozada has a daughter named Shaniece Hairston. Shaniece's father is Jamal Hairston. Lozada dated MLB player Carl Crawford as well. The two share a son who is named Carl Leo Crawford. The couple called off their engagement in 2017 following accusation of infidelity. Lozada later married Chad Johnson. Their marriage lasted only two months.

2. Tami Roman – Kenny Anderson's ex-wife

Tami Roman is a television personality, model, businesswoman and actress. She’s appeared in supporting roles in many television shows and short films. Her association with Basketball Wives came by virtue of her marriage to Kenny Anderson.

Kenny Anderson played 14 seasons in the NBA, predominantly for the New Jersey Nets and Boston Celtics. He was voted an All-Star for the 1994 All-Star weekend, held in Minneapolis. The couple ultimately divorced in 2001.

3. Jennifer Williams – Eric Williams' ex-wife

Along with her television career, Jennifer Williams is a successful entrepreneur with ventures in cosmetics, fashion, and fitness. She is the founder of Lucid Cosmetics, Classy Girl Wardrobe, and Flirty Girls Fitness. Williams also co-founded Project Save the World, which focuses on issues related to disease, world hunger, and environmental pollution.

Jennifer’s association with Basketball Wives is as a result of her relationship with NBA player Eric Williams. She met Eric Williams when she was a real estate broker, prior to her TV career. The couple had quite a few issues in their marriage, which ultimately ended in divorce in 2010.

4. Malaysia Pargo – Jannero Pargo's ex-wife

Malaysia Pargo is the ex-wife of former NBA player Jannero Pargo, who spent 11 years in the league. She is a reality TV star and the owner of Vanity World, a company that sells various items, including jumpsuits, swimsuits, dresses, and loungewear.

The end of Malaysia’s relationship with Jannero earned her a fortune, as the latter reportedly had to pay half of his pension and 401K to her. She took home his Mercedes Benz G550 after the divorce, as well as child support money.

5. Bonnie-Jill Laflin – former NBA executive

Bonnie-Jill Laflin appeared on Basketball Wives as a support cast member. She has a lot of ties to the NBA. She is currently an actress, model, and television personality, but has held executive positions with the LA Lakers. Laflin became the first female scout in the NBA, and then took up a role as the assistant general manager of the Lakers NBA Development League team.

Bonnie-Jill Laflin @BJLaflin 🏽

Happy Birthday So much gratitude to this Queen for having such an impact on my career!Happy Birthday @JeanieBuss So much gratitude to this Queen for having such an impact on my career! 🙏🏽💜Happy Birthday @JeanieBuss 🥳 https://t.co/zawKhJJG4m

Laflin first came into the public eye by virtue of multiple cheerleading stints in the NBA and NFL, which included some time as a Golden State Warriors’ cheerleader. Following that, she modeled for many companies and landed some acting roles as well. She’s also the owner of DoublePlay sportswear, a women’s sports apparel company.

