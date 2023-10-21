5 must watch games from Week 1 of 2023-24 NBA season

The 2023-24 NBA season will begin on Oct. 24. Teams around the league have been finalizing their preseason preparations in recent weeks. Multiple franchises stand a realistic chance of lifting the Larry O'Brien trophy at the end of the season. The Denver Nuggets coulr have difficulty defending their crown as the reigning NBA champions.

Joel Embiid enters the new season as the current MVP. However, James Harden's trade saga has ensured the Philadelphia 76ers have endured a difficult summer. The Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns and LA Lakers all took their roster construction to the next level.

The San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Portland Trail Blazers will have a top-three draft pick in their rotation for the upcoming season. Chet Holmgren entered the NBA after missing last season due to injury.

With so many storylines, contenders and teams on the cusp of breaking into the playoff picture, there will be endless hours of action to keep up with. As such, here are our top-five picks for the new NBA season opening week.

Top-5 games from the NBA's opening week's schedule

The NBA has done a great job of ensuring some must-see action on each day of their opening schedule. Thus, picking just five games has proven difficult. Nevertheless, here are the five can't miss contests.

#5 LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers

Los Angeles Lakers v Los Angeles Clippers

The first edition of the Los Angeles rivalry will occur on Nov. 1. The Lakers and Clippers enter the new season believing they have a roster capable of contending for a championship. Russell Westbrook will be facing the Lakers, following a turbulent spell with the franchise that ended halfway through last season.

The Clippers finally appear to have a fully healthy roster. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George need to prove their worth after struggling for fitness and consistency since teaming up together. While the game between the two LA teams is too early to carry much significance, bragging rights around the city will be available.

#4 Golden State Warriors vs. Sacramento Kings

Golden State Warriors v Sacramento Kings - Game Seven

Another game taking place on Nov. 1. The Golden State Warriors eliminated the Sacramento Kings in Game 7 of the first round last season. The two teams also participated in the best game of NBA preseason, with Steph Curry hitting a game-winning 3-pointer.

Sacramento has rapidly improved under Mike Brown. The duo of Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox has proven to be a significant weapon in the half-court. Davion Mitchell is one of the best on-ball defenders in the NBA. Nevertheless, the Warriors have strengthened their roster this summer. Golden State could be a contender.

These two teams are developing a knack for producing electric games. It will be worth watching them go toe-to-toe once more.

#3 Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics

Miami Heat v Boston Celtics - Game Seven

A replay of last season's Eastern Conference finals. The Boston Celtics boast arguably the best six-man rotation in the NBA after a very active offseason. The Miami Heat have spent the summer chasing and missing out on Damian Lillard. Gabe Vincent and Max Strus, two big components of last year's finals team, have moved on.

Still, Boston and Miami have been a thorn in each other's sides over the past five or six years. The games are always physical. And there is bound to be some exceptionally high-level basketball on offer. The contest will take place on Oct. 27 and will be the can't miss game of the day.

#2 Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Chicago Bulls v Milwaukee Bucks

On Oct. 26, the Milwaukee Bucks will debut their new superstar duo of Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo. We will see Joel Embiid and Giannis go toe-to-toe. Both teams have a new head coach and will play differently to what we saw from them last season. Tyrese Maxey is likely to have improved his all-around game and will have a big role to play.

The Eastern Conference is top-heavy. The Sixers have fallen down the pecking order. It will be interesting to see how they perform against one of the best teams in the East. More importantly, it will be interesting to see how they try and slow down the Giannis and Lillard pick-and-roll.

#1 Phoenix Suns vs. Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets v Phoenix Suns

No team in the NBA boasts as much elite offensive talent as the Phoenix Suns. Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal is an elite trio that will fear defenses around the NBA. However, the Golden State Warriors have the most experienced championship core in the league. As one of the opening games of the season, these two Western Conference powerhouses will go face-to-face.

It will be elite offense vs. an elite system. Durant vs. Curry. Thompson vs. Booker. Chris Paul facing his former team. There are so many underlying storylines, so much talent, and an early hot start on the line. It might be the second game of the NBA season, but it's definitely the headliner of opening week.