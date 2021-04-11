5 must-win matchups for LA Lakers to stay afloat till LeBron James and Anthony Davis' return

Reigning NBA champions, the LA Lakers, have their work cut out as the playoffs inch closer. For the most part, the Purple and Gold have been able to weather the storm in the absence of their two superstars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Since James went down in the game against the Atlanta Hawks last month, the LA Lakers have since gone 5-6 in his absence. This season, the LA Lakers are 5-7 without LeBron James. Meanwhile, the defending champions are 11-7 without Anthony Davis this campaign.

Despite their mixed results during James and Davis' absence, the 33-20 LA Lakers are fifth in the West and well in postseason reckoning. However, the battle for a higher seed in the West is heating up, with several teams embarking on winning streaks.

The LA Lakers need to tread carefully, as they are being pursued by sides like the Portland Trail Blazers, who are just 1.5 games behind them. They need to keep their head above water till their two stars return.

Frank Vogel's men will need to ensure they don't lose to .500 teams before the cavalry arrives. Going by their recent performance against the Brooklyn Nets, the defending champions look to be up for the task at hand.

Hey, Bron: A thunderstorm is coming. Rondo/Kawhi/PlayoffP/TheBetterMorrisTwin/PatBev/IbakaZu/Reggie/Nickie/Boogie/TMann/Luke/TLue. Gonna reign on your parade, Jam your Space. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 11, 2021

On that note, let's have a look at five must-win matchups for the LA Lakers to maintain their position among the top teams in the West till LeBron James and Anthony Davis make their comeback.

#1 LA Lakers vs New York Knicks - April 12th

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knicks

Advertisement

This enticing fixture would be the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

The New York Knicks have taken a leap this season under coach Tom Thibodeau and 2021 All-Star Julius Randle. Nevertheless, the Knicks continue to be unpredictable from game to game. As things stand now, the Knicks have once again fallen below .500 on the season.

The LA Lakers need to take advantage of their opponents' inconsistency and ensure they come out victorious at the Madison Square Garden. The LA Lakers have been bolstered with the recent additions of Andre Drummond and sharpshooter Ben McLemore. They now possess all the pieces to return to winning ways.

#2 LA Lakers vs Charlotte Hornets - April 13th

Alex Caruso (#4) of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will lock horns with the Charlotte Hornets on April 13th in another must-win matchup.

The defending champs must win this games, as their next three outings will be against the Boston Celtics and the West-leading Utah Jazz in a two-game mini-series.

Advertisement

Those two matchups could prove to be a challenging proposition for the men in Purple and Gold.

However, the LA Lakers should look to beat the Hornets, who are without their two star-caliber players, Gordon Hayward and LaMelo Ball. The Lakers have won their only meeting against the Hornets this season and will fancy their chances of repeating the trick with a mix of new and familiar faces.

#3 LA Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks - 22nd/24th April (double-header)

Wesley Matthews (#9) of the LA Lakers

After battling with the Utah Jazz, the LA Lakers will travel to the American Airlines Center for a double-header against the Dallas Mavericks.

The blockbuster games will mark the first two meetings of the season between the two teams. Winning at least one of the two games will be crucial for the reigning champions, as the Mavericks are one of the contending teams in the West.

Luka Doncic and co. are currently three games behind the LA Lakers, but things could be a lot closer if the Mavs keep winning games till then.

Andre Drummond could prove to be the key player for this mini-series, as he can dominate the paint with his size and athletic prowess. However, the Mavericks have made a significant improvement in recent weeks and could bring their A-game for this marquee matchup.

Advertisement

#4 LA Lakers vs Orlando Magic - April 26th

Kyle Kuzma (#0) of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers will continue to be on the road as they take on the Orlando Magic before ending their trip with a matchup against the struggling Washington Wizards.

The contest against the Orlando Magic should be an easy tick in the win column for the LA Lakers, as the defending champions beat the Magic without James and Davis last month. In that game, Dennis Schroder (24 points) and Kyle Kuzma (21 points) delivered the win for Frank Vogel's side.

The new-look Orlando Magic don't have any stars left in their roster and could prove easy pickings for the LA Lakers. The Magic are currently on a four-game skid and are probably tanking on purpose to get a high draft pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

#5 LA Lakers vs Washington Wizards - April 28th

Bradley Beal (#3) and Russell Westbrook (#4) of the Washington Wizards

The LA Lakers will probably get one of their stars back on the floor by the time they lock horns with the Washington Wizards.

Advertisement

Nevertheless, if they don't, the Purple and Gold will need to win this tie. The Wizards registered a shock win against the LA Lakers in their first meeting of the season. That should serve as ample motivation for the reigning champions to even out the season series at one win apiece.

Bradley Beal and co. have continued to slump in the second half of the season, and their losing record shows why this game is a must-win for the LA Lakers.

Every game at this stage could determine how the top teams stack up come the playoffs.