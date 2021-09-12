5 NBA Centers that can become unstoppable by learning how to shoot

The role of a center in NBA is one of the fundamentals upon which a team stands. Without a center, a team cannot defend or score in the paint. An individual gifted with exceptional size, strength and leap is best suited to be a center. It is perhaps the only role which has a certain unspoken height criteria. It is very rare to see a player suited for this role that is shorter than 6'8".

Five NBA Centers that can become unstoppable by learning how to shoot

Centers reigned supreme in the early era of the NBA. Some of the greatest players in the history of the game have played as centers. Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Hakeem Olajuwon, Bill Russell and Tim Duncan were all centers.

Today, we take a look at the current centers in the league that will become unstoppable if they learn to shoot.

#5 Jusuf Nurkic

Jusuf Nurkic, aka the Bosnian Beast, plays for the Portland Trail Blazers. To say that he is the guardian angle for the Blazers is an understatement. The 6'11" former Denver Nuggets center has become an extremely important player for the city of Portland. He averaged 14.5 points and 9.6 rebounds per game over five seasons with the Damian Lillard-led team.

That being said, Nurkic is not a shooter. Most of his points come from typical center plays. If he could master the art of shooting, it is safe to assume that he'd become one of the most formidable players in the NBA.

#4 Deandre Ayton

DeAndre Ayton against the Milwaukee Bucks

Deandre Ayton's playoff performance for the Phoenix Suns in the 2020-21 season has catapulted him to fame. In his first postseason appearance, Ayton averaged 15.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game. His dominance in the paint allowed Chris Paul and Devin Booker to fearlessly attack the rim from all over the court.

However, Ayton made 0.2 attempts per game from beyond the three-point line in the entirety of his career, with a conversion rate of almost zero. With the kind of game intelligence this young player possesses, becoming a shooter will completely alter the way he is perceived in the NBA.

