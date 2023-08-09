5 NBA Finals games with the most views of all time

The ratings for NBA games have seen all-time highs as stars like LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Steph Curry have changed the game. They drove the player empowerment movement and brought the league into a place where stars dominate.

People tune in to watch the best players for as much reason as they love basketball. Curry, for instance, has been in all 27 regular season games that had more than 14 million viewers since 2015.

Of course, the ratings go even higher when the stakes are raised. The NBA Finals are often the most watched games during a season as casual basketball fans tune in and boost the ratings.

The 2023 NBA playoffs were the most watched playoffs of all time with an average of 5.12 million viewers across all games.

This was achieved despite the recent trends of cord-cutting and TV ratings dropping everywhere. The ratings were sky-high despite one of the least-watched Finals ever.

The Finals have seen higher ratings earlier as well with the previous season’s matchup between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets. Let’s take a look at the most-watched Finals games of all time.

Top 5 Most Watched NBA Finals Games

No. 5 - Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz, 1998 Game 5

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls dominate this list. The Bulls' dynastic run in the 90s garnered the most television viewers in NBA history.

Game 5 of the 1998 Finals garnered 30.6 million viewers. It was expected to be Jordan’s final run with the Bulls as people tuned in to see his greatness.

The Bulls were up 3-1 in the series and went for the title-clinching win. Jordan struggled on his home floor. Chicago could not overcome Karl Malone’s 39 points, and the Jazz won 83-81 to extend the series.

No. 4 - Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz, 1997 Game 5

The same two teams appear again on the list but one year earlier. This game went down as one of the biggest games in Jordan’s legendary career. It was the now famous “Flu Game.”

Jordan put on an incredible performance as he fought through flu-like symptoms and was fatigued on the floor. He scored 38 points in the win before being carried off the floor by his teammates due to exhaustion. The Bulls' victory of 90-88 was viewed by 31.0 million viewers.

No. 3 - Cleveland Cavaliers vs Golden State Warriors, 2016 Game 7

One of the most famous games in NBA history was the dramatic showdown and the apex moment of the storied Cavs and Warriors rivalry.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving led the storm for one of the greatest upsets in NBA history. The Cavs came back from a 3-1 deficit and beat the 73-win Warriors on their home floor. The Warriors set a record for most wins all time and could not close out the Cavs for the title.

A total of 31.02 million viewers watched as Irving hit that clutch, deep 3-pointer to take the first-ever for Cleveland. Not to mention James’ chasedown block was one of the best defensive plays in NBA history. Cleveland won their first ever NBA title.

No. 2 - Chicago Bulls vs Phoenix Suns, 1993 Game 6

A record was created at the time that 32.1 million viewers tuned in to watch Jordan and the Bulls shut down Charles Barkley and the Suns.

The Bulls dramatically won the game at the last minute. They won the series and lifted the trophy. It was their third straight championship. Jordan averaged an insane 41.0 ppg in the series.

No. 1 - Chicago Bulls vs Utah Jazz, 1998 Game 6

The Bulls and Jazz make the list again. Game 6 of the 1998 Finals set a record for the most-watched NBA game ever with 35.89 million viewers.

In this battle, Jordan had made his now iconic shot after an incredible steal to give the Bulls the lead with 5.2 seconds left on the clock. It was Chicago’s second threepeat and Jordan’s sixth title. It was Jordan's final game as a Chicago Bull.

