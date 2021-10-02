5 NBA games where Anthony Davis recorded more than 20 rebounds

Anthony Davis is one of the most gifted players in the NBA. He can score big points, produce elite defending performances, and shoot from beyond the arc, to name a few. His brilliance during the 2019-20 season was one of the huge reasons the LA Lakers lifted the NBA championship.

Apart from his aforementioned attributes, Davis also has terrific rebounding skills. His presence in the paint causes huge problems for opposing teams. His raw physicality helps him dominate the paint when grabbing rebounds. On that note, here's a look at five such instances when the Lakers star grabbed 20 rebounds or more in a game:

#5 Boston Celtics vs New Orleans Pelicans

New Orleans Pelicans vs Boston Celtics

Anthony Davis was one of the best players for the New Orleans Pelicans ever since they drafted him in 2012. He produced many special performances during his stint with the Pelicans. But his stellar outing against the Celtics was one of his best with them. Davis led the offense, scoring 40 points.

He also contributed massively at the defensive end, recording 21 rebounds, including 16 defensive boards. His brilliant performance on the night helped the Pelicans edge past the Celtics 121-120.

#4 New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets

New Orleans Pelicans vs Charlotte Hornets

Over the years, Anthony Davis has built a reputation for being one of the best scoring bigs in the league. He proved that once again with a special performance against the Charlotte Hornets. Davis scored a staggering 46 points on 58% shooting from the field.

He also produced a great defensive display, recording 21 rebounds, including 17 defensive boards. His brilliant performance helped the New Orleans Pelicans win 125-122 against Kemba Walker and the Hornets in a close game.

# 3 New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans vs San Antonio Spurs

Anthony Davis put up career-best numbers during the 2016-17 season. He had many big performances during the season and was a stalwart for the Pelicans that year. In one such game against the San Antonio Spurs, Davis scored 16 points and secured 21 rebounds to help the Pelicans to a win.

Despite facing one of the toughest two-way players in the league in Kawhi Leonard. Davis played a huge role in the Pelicans' 119-103 win that night.

#2 New Orleans Pelicans vs Miami Heat

Anthony Davis produced a special performance for the Miami Heat.

Anthony Davis is a great threat in both offense and defense. His ability to score points and protect the rim make him one of the best centers in the league. He proved his overall ability once again in a game against the Miami Heat in 2016.

Davis scored 28 points on 58.8% shooting from the field. He also secured 22 rebounds and block four shots for the Pelicans on the night, helping them to a 91-87 victory over the Miami Heat.

#1 New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets

New Orleans Pelicans vs Brooklyn Nets

Anthony Davis played in New Orleans for sevem years before moving to the Lakers in 2019. He had many big performances for the Pelicans.

Despite not having any other stars in the team, Davis tried his best to guide the Pelicans to victory. In one such game against the Nets, Davis scored 34 points, and was in great offensive flow.

He shot 12-25 from the field, and also grabbed 26 rebounds. Davis secured three blocks as well on the night. However, D'Angelo Russell and Joe Harris combined for 43 points to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 126-121 win.

