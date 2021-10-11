5 NBA players from the 2010s, who can make a case to be in the Class of 2022 of the NBA Hall Of Fame

The NBA Hall of Fame award, also known as the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame award, was created to honor outstanding players that have impacted the game over a long period, promoting and preserving the history of the sport. It is awarded to outstanding individuals in the professional and amateur categories of the sport. The award is named after the founder of basketball, Dr. James Naismith; and was established in 1959 with the induction of the Lakers center George Mikan.

Located in Springfield, the Hall of Fame is used to celebrate and keep records of notable people and achievements made in the sport, as each year individuals are nominated and considered for induction. The nomination process is as complicated as the awarding process itself, with many factors to be considered before one can be eligible for the process.

Here is a list of players since the 2010s, that could make a case for being selected for the 2022 Hall of Fame class.

#5 Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts as he speaks at a press conference during Los Angeles Lakers media day at UCLA Health Training Center on September 28, 2021 in El Segundo, California.

Russell Westbrook is one of the few candidates for a Hall of Famer pick yet to win a Championship ring, making it to this list on account of sheer quality, stats and influence on the game. The new Lakers man managed another magnificent individual season in 2020-21, maintaining his status as a world-class offensive player and averaging triple-doubles for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

ESPN @espn What a season for Russell Westbrook 🗣💥 Most triple-doubles in NBA history

💥 1 of 4 players in NBA history with 20K pts & 8K ast

💥 Fourth season averaging a triple-double

Further taken into context is his status as a US gold medalist and FIBA World Cup winner. He has a record for the most number of triple-doubles by a player in an NBA season with 42, and holds the record for most career triple-doubles in NBA history (184), surpassing Oscar Robertson (181).

#4 Steph Curry

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors poses for a portrait during the Golden State Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on September 27, 2021 in San Francisco, California.

Only a few players in history can be said to have possessed the kind of offensive repertoire of Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry. Alongside teammates like Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson, he helped turn the Warriors into the most dominant NBA team in the past decade, having gotten them to feature in five NBA finals and win a total of three in the process.

Kendall Baker @kendallbaker Steph Curry just passed Reggie Miller for second on the all-time 3-pointers list (2,561).Miller hit his 2,560th career 3-pointer at age 39.Curry is 32. Steph Curry just passed Reggie Miller for second on the all-time 3-pointers list (2,561).Miller hit his 2,560th career 3-pointer at age 39.Curry is 32. https://t.co/1XG6i7w1W5

Curry originally broke out as the NBA's most elite three-point shooter and has since gone on to cement his standing as one of the best three-point shooters in the league's history with a 43.3% career mark. He holds the record as the second-best all-time three-pointer in NBA history, slightly behind Ray Allen. Curry is on course to beat Allen's record of 2,973 threes, with only a difference of 141. Despite a less than ideal start to 2020s by the Warriors and Curry. His position as a future Hall of Famer is nonetheless certain, with an impact on the game so vast that he is widely credited with revolutionizing the game of basketball in the past decade.

