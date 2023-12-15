5 NBA players with most 25-point, 15-assist, 5-rebound games in history

The NBA throughout its history has featured superstar players who have prided themselves in being all-around players and helped their respective teams with their scoring, assisting and rebounding combined.

Some of these stars compiled multiple games with stat lines with at least 25 points, 15 assists and five rebounds. Here are five players with the most career games with 25-15-5 (points/assists/rebounds) numbers in NBA history, as shared by NBA.com.

NBA players with most 25-points, 15-assist and 5-rebound career games

#1. Oscar Robertson (76 games)

NBA legend Oscar Robertson (Cincinnati/Milwaukee) is a staple in almost every all-time all-around numbers list in the NBA with the do-it-all manner he approached his game in his 14 years in the league (1961-1974).

So it is little wonder that the "Big O" is part of the 25-15-5 list and in fact leads it, doing it 76 times in his illustrious Hall-of-Fame career.

Throughout his career, Robertson averaged 25.7 points, 9.5 assists and 7.5 rebounds while also winning an NBA title with the Bucks in 1971.

#2. Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson (36 games)

Among the pioneering all-around players in the NBA, Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson was a triple-double threat every time he took the floor in 13 years in the league.

He dished out 25-15-5 (points/assists/rebounds) stat lines 36 times during his impressive run with the LA Lakers in the 1980s and early 1990s.

One of those games came in the 1988-89 season against their cross-town rivals Clippers. There he recorded 25 points, 21 assists and eight rebounds in leading the Lakers to a 111-102 victory.

#3. James Harden and Russell Westbrook (20 games)

Many-time teammates James Harden and Russell Westbrook have taken a similar all-around approach to establishing their legend in the NBA. They are currently joint third in the 25-15-5 list with 20 games.

Harden pulled even with Westbrook in the LA Clippers’ 121-113 home victory over the Golden State Warriors on Thursday, recording 28 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds in 42 minutes of play.

For Westbrook, one of his most recent 25-15-5 performances came on May 9, 2021, against the Indiana Pacers while still a member of the Washington Wizards. In said game, he tallied 33 points, 15 assists and 19 rebounds in leading the team to a 133-132 overtime victory while tying at that point Oscar Robertson with the most triple-doubles in NBA history with 181.

#4. Luka Doncic (15 games)

One of the younger members of the elite 25-15-5 (points/assists/rebounds) list is Dallas Mavericks All-Star Luka Doncic.

A consistent triple-double threat since being drafted No. 3 in the 2018 draft, "The Don" has recorded at least 25 points, 15 assists and five rebounds in a game 15 times.

The most recent came in their 127-125 victory over the Lakers on Tuesday. He finished the game with 33 points, 17 assists and six rebounds.

#5. LeBron James (12 games)

LeBron James has recorded a 25-15-5 stat line 12 times in his legendary NBA career.

One of those was against the Mavericks on Nov. 1, 2019, when he exploded for 39 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds in 43 minutes. They went on to win the game, 119-110.

In the ongoing NBA season, despite being at the age of 38, James remains an all-around threat, with averages of 25.3 points, 6.7 assists and 7.5 rebounds.