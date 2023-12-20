5 NBA players with most 30-point games on 70% true shooting ft. Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry lit up the Boston Celtics during the Warriors’ 132-126 overtime victory on Tuesday. Curry finished with a game-high 33 points, three rebounds, six assists and six 3-pointers on a 52.4/54.5/100.0 shooting split (71.1% true shooting).

In doing so, the four-time champion continued his ascension in the record books.

Per Stathead, Tuesday’s game marked Curry’s 99th with at least 30 points on 70.0% true shooting, extending his all-time lead. However, a couple of current players are still trailing close behind the two-time MVP.

On that note, here are the five players with the most games 30-plus-point games on 70.0%-plus true shooting in NBA history:

NBA players with most games with at least 30 points on 70% true shooting ft. Steph Curry

#5. Michael Jordan (82 games)

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan

Arguably the greatest player of all time, Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan ranks fifth in 30-plus-point games on 70%-plus true shooting. The six-time champion finished with 82 such outings over his 15-year career.

#4. Charles Barkley (88 games)

Phoenix Suns legend Charles Barkley

Coming in fourth is another NBA legend, Charles Barkley. The former MVP recorded 88 games with at least 30 points on 70% true shooting over his 16-year career.

#3. James Harden (90 games)

LA Clippers star guard James Harden

The first active player in the top five is LA Clippers star guard James Harden. The former MVP has tallied 90 30-plus-point games on 70%-plus true shooting through 15 seasons, good for third all-time.

#2. LeBron James (97 games)

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

Ranking just shy of first place is LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James. The four-time champion has amassed 97 games with at least 30 points on 70% true shooting. However, he has played far longer than any other player on the list at 21 seasons and counting.

#1. Steph Curry (99 games)

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Finally, as previously mentioned, Steph Curry barely edges out James for first place with 99 games with 30-plus points on 70%-plus true shooting. The nine-time All-Star has played 15 seasons and counting.

Curry is over three years younger than James and just one year older than Harden. Meanwhile, he is still playing as well as ever. So, he should have a good chance of maintaining his lead atop the list before the three stars’ eventual retirements.

