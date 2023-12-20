Listing only 4 NBA players with 20,000 points, 5,000 assists and 2,000 made 3s ft. LeBron James

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard made NBA history on Tuesday. In the first quarter of Milwaukee’s 132-119 win over the San Antonio Spurs, the seven-time All-Star converted on a layup to reach 20,000 career points.

Per ESPN, Lillard is the 51st player and eighth active player to hit the milestone. He joins fellow stars LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan, Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul in the accomplishment.

It took Lillard 794 games to reach the 20,000-point mark, making him the 17th-fastest player to do so.

“I don’t want to fake downplay it like it’s nothing,” Lillard said. “I know it’s a big deal. It’s a great accomplishment. It’s a rare space to be in.”

Additionally, Lillard became just the fourth player to record at least 20,000 points, 5,000 assists and 2,000 made 3-pointers. On that note, here are the only players to reach those three statistical milestones.

NBA players with at least 20,000 points, 5,000 assists and 2,000 made 3s

#4 Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard

As mentioned, Lillard is the fourth player to record at least 20,000 points, 5,000 assists and 2,000 made 3s.

Through 794 games, the superstar point guard has tallied 20,034 points, 5,325 assists and 2,469 made 3s.

#3 James Harden

LA Clippers star guard James Harden

The second player who has hit the milestone is LA Clippers star guard James Harden.

Through 1,021 games, the former MVP has recorded 25,053 points, 7,174 assists and 2,809 made 3s.

#2 Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Widely considered the greatest shooter ever, Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry is the third player who has partaken in the achievement.

Through 906 games, the four-time champion has racked up 22,385 points, 5,845 assists and an NBA-record 3,505 made 3s.

#1 LeBron James

LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James

Finally, perhaps the least surprising name on the list, LA Lakers superstar forward LeBron James is comfortably in the 20,000-point/5,000-assist/2,000 3s club.

Through 1,447 games, the four-time MVP has amassed an NBA-record 39,306 points to go along with 10,604 assists and 2,318 made 3s.

