5 longest NBA streaks of consecutive games with a made 3-pointer ft. Steph Curry's 268 games

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry’s NBA record streak of 268 consecutive games with at least one made 3-pointer was snapped on Sunday. Curry finished with seven points on 2-for-12 (16.7%) shooting, including 0-for-8 from deep as Golden State beat the Portland Trail Blazers 118-114.

Fortunately for the two-time MVP, his 268-game record isn’t in jeopardy of being broken anytime soon. Per Stathead, there is only one player with an active streak of at least 100 games with a made 3. Meanwhile, no other player has ever reached the 200-game mark.

On that note, here are the five players with the longest streaks of games with a made 3-pointer in NBA history:

Players with the most consecutive games with a made 3-pointer ft. Steph Curry

#5 Jordan Clarkson (99 games)

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson made at least one 3-pointer in 99 straight games.

Clarkson’s streak started on Jan. 29, 2020, and lasted until Oct. 30, 2021. His streak marks the fifth-longest all-time, just beating out Warriors veteran star shooting guard Klay Thompson (95 games).

#4 Damian Lillard (102 games and counting)

Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard (left)

The only active streak in the top five belongs to Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard. The seven-time All-Star has made a 3 in 102 straight games and counting.

Lillard’s streak has been ongoing since Nov. 6, 2021. Given that he is still performing at an elite level, the 33-year-old could have a chance to challenge Curry. However, he would need to continue his streak into the 2025-26 season to surpass the Warriors superstar.

At the very least, Lillard should have a very good shot at moving into the top three later this season.

#3 Kyle Korver (127 games)

Former Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver (H/T @kkorv26 on Instagram)

Coming in third is former Atlanta Hawks sharpshooter Kyle Korver, who made at least one 3 in 127 straight games.

Korver’s streak started on Nov. 4, 2012, and spanned until Mar. 2, 2014. The former All-Star held the record for consecutive games with a made 3 before Curry’s ascension to superstardom.

#2 Steph Curry (157 games)

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

The closest player to Steph Curry’s record is Curry himself, as the two-time MVP has a separate streak of 157 consecutive games with a made 3.

Curry’s first streak started on Nov. 13, 2014, and lasted until Nov. 3, 2016, more than two years before the start of his latest record-breaking streak.

#1 Steph Curry (268 games)

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry

Curry’s aforementioned 268-game streak with a made 3 ranks first by a considerable margin, with 111 games separating it from his previous best mark.

The nine-time All-Star’s historic streak commenced on Dec. 1, 2018, before coming to an end on Sunday (Dec. 17, 2023).

Considering that it lasted over five years, Curry’s record could prove to be unbeatable. However, given the high-volume 3-point shooting in today’s NBA, no record is 100% safe.

