How many times has Steph Curry failed to make a 3-pointer in a game? Closer look after 0-for-8 night against Blazers

Golden State Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry had his historic 268-game streak with at least one made 3-pointer snapped on Sunday. The two-time MVP finished with seven points on 2-for-12 (16.7%) shooting, including 0-for-8 from deep as Golden State defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-114.

The game marked Curry’s first regular season game without a made 3 since the Warriors’ 134-111 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on November 8, 2018. In that game, he finished with 10 points on 5-for-14 shooting (35.7%), while going 0-for-4 from deep.

However, while Curry not making a 3 has been extremely rare the past five-plus years, it happened far more often early on in his career. Over 15 seasons, the four-time NBA champion has 40 regular season games and one playoff game without a made 3.

Of those 40 games, 31 came during Curry’s first four seasons (2009-10 to 2012-13). Since entering his prime, he seldom goes without a make from deep.

As for Curry’s lone playoff game without a made 3, that came during Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics. He finished with 16 points on 7-for-22 (31.8%) shooting while going 0-for-9 from deep as the Warriors secured a 104-94 victory.

However, given that it was a playoff game, it didn’t impact Curry’s regular-season streak.

Warriors win second straight game despite Steph Curry’s off night

Fortunately for Steph Curry, the Warriors were able to compensate for his off night on Sunday against the struggling Blazers.

Golden State led by as many as 22 points before Portland came back and cut the lead to two (113-111) with 39 seconds remaining. The Warriors then held on to secure a four-point victory. They were led by a team-high 28 points and five 3-pointers on 68.8% shooting from veteran star shooting guard Klay Thompson.

The win marked the Warriors’ second straight as they look to climb back into the Western Conference playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Blazers have now lost seven straight games.

Golden State (12-14) next hosts the league-best Boston Celtics (20-5) on Tuesday.

Portland (6-19) next hosts the Phoenix Suns (14-12) on Tuesday.