5 NBA players with most 5+ three-pointer games 

We've mentioned repeatedly that the current NBA's offensive schemes are guided by three-point shooting, or lack thereof, in a team. Stephen Curry is arguably the one who created this shift in style in current basketball, with teams eagerly looking to reward shooters for their services during the last couple of NBA free-agency periods.

Curry, the greatest shooter in NBA history in the eyes of many, has just led the league in scoring for the second time throughout his illustrious, hall-of-fame career, and it is mostly because of the threat he poses from the three-point line.

Last year, it was common to see Curry shooting the lights out of most gyms in the NBA, and it is definitely electrifying to see a shooter have a big night from long range.

These are the 5 NBA players with most games of 5+ three-pointers made in league history

Damian Lillard also impressed everyone throughout last season with his seemingly endless range, and he even set a new record for most threes made in a single NBA Playoffs game, with 12 in a first-round matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

This article will give you the five players who have had the most games with at least five made three-pointers.

#5 Klay Thompson - 107

Klay Thompson forms the 'Splash Brothers' duo with Stephen Curry, and he definitely has a great case to also be considered the greatest shooter in NBA history. Thompson is simply a specialist who can get as hot as anyone on the basketball court.

Thompson, a 41.9% shooter from distance in his NBA career, has had 107 games of at least five made three-pointers in his career. He has made 1,798 three-pointers in his career and ranks 20th on the all-time list.

Moreover, Thompson holds the record for most three-pointers made in a single regular-season game with 14 against the Chicago Bulls on October 29th, 2018.

#4 Ray Allen - 122

Ray Allen remains the all-time leader in three-pointers made in NBA history (regular season) with 2,973. However, Allen's era was not as driven by the three-pointer as today's game is, and Stephen Curry is quickly coming for the #1 spot on the all-time regular-season list.

Still, Allen is the only retired player on this list and his three-point shooting ability is up there when compared to any shooter from any era. Allen had 122 games with at least five three-point field goals made.

Allen shot 40% from three throughout his career (5.7 attempts per game) and led the NBA in threes made in three seasons. He also made at least 200 threes in a season five times in his career.

