5 NBA players with the best signature celebrations ever ft. LeBron James, Dikembe Mutombo & more

Aside from having electric highlights and heartstopping signature moves, NBA players have also made celebrating after hitting a difficult or crucial shot a part of their repertoire.

From players doing the three-point goggles after hitting a deep shot or even something as simple as beating one's chest or pumping one's fist, everyone celebrates in their way.

However, a few signature celebrations have allowed players to endear themselves to the fans. Fans have imitated these and, sometimes, even other NBA players.

5 NBA players with the best signature celebrations

Coming up with a signature celebration is not easy. It needs to be unique but, at the same time, something that fans can easily associate with their favorite players. These are five of the best celebrations in the NBA.

#5. Damian Lillard's Dame Time

Damian Lillard has proven time and time again that he can step up in the NBA's most crucial moments. He has become well-known for hitting some of the most exciting clutch buckets and game-winners in league history.

Lillard will try to get the ball in his hands once the clock is winding down in a close game, and everyone knows that the game has entered Dame Time.

#4. Dikembe Mutombo's Finger wag

Dikembe Mutombo is known as one of the best interior defenders in the NBA. Throughout his career, he averaged 2.8 blocks per game. In two separate seasons, he averaged over four rejections in a game and had over 2.5 blocks several times in a season.

Mutombo struck fear in other NBA players as they knew that none of their shots were safe when he was patrolling the paint. Every time he denied the ball emphatically, he would wag his fingers, reminding everyone that he was there, protecting the rim.

#3. Russell Westbrook's Holster Three

Russell Westbrook has earned a reputation for bricking his shots, especially his three-pointers. In fact, he has only made a little over 30% of his shots from downtown.

However, he is one of the NBA players who has the coolest celebrations after hitting a three. Seen mostly during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder, his celebration of blowing at his fingers and holstering them like a smoking gun is one of the league's most iconic celebrations.

#2. Steph Curry's Night, Night

Steph Curry could fill a list of iconic celebrations all by himself. He sometimes beats his chest lightly before pointing to the sky. He also has the shimmy, and then there's the look-away before the ball even goes through the net.

However, among his celebrations, perhaps none is as iconic as his night-night celebration. Only a few celebrations could deflate the opposing crowd or excite the Golden State fans as much as seeing Steph do this celebration after icing the game with a clutch bucket.

#1. LeBron James' Silencer

LeBron James' days with the Miami Heat are the most polarizing topics for NBA fans. Some perceive the forming of the Miami Heat Big Three as one of the weakest moves by an NBA player. On the other hand, some fans will view it as one of the greatest eras in the league.

Regardless of how one feels about LeBron's stint with the Heat, it is hard to argue against the fact that his Silencer celebration outranks that of other NBA players.