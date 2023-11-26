5 unique NBA players' baby names, including Damian Lillard's son Kuh-lee

Aside from being great on the floor, NBA players are also family men. Several players in the league, especially as they are getting older, are married and have children. Some of their children's names are quite unique.

In this article, we take a look at five unique NBA players' baby names, featuring Damian Lillard's son, Kalii Laheem (Kuh-Lee).

5 unique NBA players' baby names

#5 - Giannis Antetokounmpo's son, Maverick

Giannis Antetokounmpo and his girlfriend, Mariah Riddlesperger, have a family of five after welcoming their daughter, Eva Brooke, in mid-September.

They also have two sons, Liam, who was born in February 2020, and Maverick, who was born one and a half years later (August 2021).

Antetokounmpo is a one-time NBA champion and Finals MVP (2021), while he has won the regular-season MVP in two straight years (2019, 2020).

#4 - Jimmy Butler's daughter, Rylee

Jimmy Butler has a daughter, Rylee, who was born in October 2019 when he was in a relationship with Kaitlin Nowak.

"I think one of the hardest things about being a celebrity is that you can't go be a parent from time to time. I hate that I can't take my daughter to the zoo because everyone wants to talk basketball or take a photo. To my daughter, I'm just her dad, she doesn't know any different," Butler told the Wall Street Journal about spending time with his daughter, via Hello.

#3 - Draymond Green's daughter, Cash

Draymond Green is a four-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors and a cornerstone of the team's success.

Off the floor, he has a family of five. Green has a son from a previous relationship, named Draymond Jamal Green Jr., a step-daughter named Olive and a daughter named Cash. Not much information is available about Green's children.

#2 - Tyler Herro's son, Harlem

Back in January of 2023, Tyler Herro and his girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, welcomed their son, Harlem.

Harlem is the second child of Herro's family, after his daughter Zya, who was born one and a half years before Harlem in September of 2021.

#1 - Damian Lillard's son, Kalii Laheem (Kuh-Lee)

Damian Lillard's twins

Damian Lillard, who is getting a divorce from his wife, Kay'La, has three children. His son Damian Jr. was born in October 2018, while the couple welcomed its next two children in 2021 when their daughter (Kali Emma Lee) and their son (Kalii Laheem, Kuh-Lee) were born.