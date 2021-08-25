Who's the next LeBron James? Looking at 5 NBA players who can emulate the LA Lakers superstar

LeBron James is a name that is known around the world. An icon in the sport and outside of it, LeBron James consistently enters the discussion for the greatest to ever play the game.

Drafted by the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2003, LeBron joined the league straight out of high school. With huge media hype, LeBron had to defend his reputation early in his career. Being on the receiving end of criticism for his tiniest mistakes, LeBron James consistently plays under the heaviest weight of expectations.

With a playing style that has evolved throughout his career, LeBron excels at all aspects of the game. An elite offensive player in every sense, LeBron ranks third among the NBA's All-Time Points Leaders with 35,367 points.

Featuring the court vision and passing ability of a point guard with the perfect basketball physique and mind, LeBron was built for greatness.

It is hard to imagine a player who can have the same impact on the game as LeBron James. However, the league does boast some good-to-great players who could potentially match up to the standards set by LeBron.

Current NBA players who can emulate LeBron James

#1 Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic grabs a rebound for the Dallas Mavericks

The wonderkid from Slovenia who started playing professional basketball at the age of 16, Luka Doncic is a magician on the basketball court. An extremely high IQ player with skills to back it up, Luka took the league by storm in his rookie season itself.

Known for his signature stepback jumpshot, Luka features an arsenal of fancy footwork and ball fakes that give him the upper hand over the defender. Being a big guard, Luka also has elite court vision and passing ability. Dropping dimes and defenders at will, Luka is a mesmerizing presence on the court.

🤯 42 and 14 for LUKA in Game 5 🤯@luka7doncic becomes the 2nd player in @NBAHistory with 40+ points and 14+ assists in an #NBAPlayoffs game!



Game 6: Friday, 9:00pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/jtjdnk4doS — NBA (@NBA) June 3, 2021

Doncic averaged 27.7 points, eight rebounds and 8.6 assists for the 2020-2021 NBA season. He is an offensive savant on par with LeBron James. At only 22 years of age, Doncic still has a lot to show to the world of basketball.

#2 Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson in the New Orleans Pelicans v Portland Trail Blazers game

The Zion Williamson hype began back in his high school days. The hoop mixtapes had people preaching that he was the second coming of LeBron James. Featuring athleticism at his size that made viewers jaw drop, Zion was box office before he even joined the league.

Zion Williamson was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2019-2020 season. Listed at six feet and seven inches tall and weighing a whopping 284 lbs, Zion is an absolute tank in his position. Using his strength to bully his way inside the paint or snatch rebounds out of players' hands, Zion is an unstoppable force.

Zion also showed impressive playmaking skills. Being able to find teammates on the break and backdoor cuts, Zion first showed signs of being a point-forward in his time at Duke. With a reliable handle on the ball, Zion is capable of creating off the dribble as well.

Although we didn't get to see his playmaking skills due to Lonzo Ball being the primary point guard, Zion Williamson definitely seems like a player who emulates the dominant drive-and-finish style of LeBron early in his career.

#3 Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons brings the ball up vs the Indiana Pacers

Barring his performances in the playoffs this past season, a player of Ben Simmons' caliber and build is a rare find. Standing almost seven feet tall, Ben Simmons is a lockdown defender and a tremendous athlete who can run the floor like a guard.

Many things get overlooked due to his passive play style, however, this should not distract from the facts. Ben Simmons is an elite passer. With court vision on par with some of the greats, Simmons finds his shooters in their corners as well as the ones cutting towards the basket.

🏀 @BenSimmons25 ASSIST THREAD 🏀



5th in the NBA this season with 8.2 APG, we highlight some of the BEST assists of his career!#Rockets x #HereTheyCome

🗓: 1/21 ⏰: 8pm/et

📺: @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/ARu1Yeslsr — NBA (@NBA) January 20, 2019

Being a big guard also gives him the added advantage of being able to get his looks and find those teammates. On the scoring end, Simmons is very effective at slashing and finishing at the rim.

Although his jump shot needs significant attention, Simmons' size and vision does fit him in the category of players in the LeBron James prototype.

#4 LaMelo Ball

LaMelo Ball looks for his spot against the Miami Heat

LaMelo Ball has been an internet sensation since early in his high school days. With viral videos of him pulling up from half court to dropping 92 points in a game, LaMelo showed that he had a flair for the game.

LaMelo had to forego college to play basketball overseas before declaring for the draft. LaMelo played in Lithuania and in Australia. It was during his time with the Illawara Hawks in Australia's NBL where his game truly shone.

Running the break with ease and showing growth from being a flat-out scorer to a complete basketball player, LaMelo rose through the ranks of the players in his draft class. At six feet and eight inches, with some room to grow, LaMelo can essentially play point-forward if he puts on the muscle necessary.

Ball won the NBA Rookie of the Year in the 2020-2021 season. An underrated athlete and gifted playmaker, LaMelo Ball's entertaining style of play represents a bright future for the young stars of the NBA. His all-round play gives him a good shot to follow in LeBron's footsteps.

LaMelo Ball turns 20 today 🎈



▫️ 15.7 PPG

▫️ 5.9 RPG

▫️ 6.1 APG

▫️ Rookie of the Year@MELOD1P pic.twitter.com/oTajFEKWoC — ESPN (@espn) August 22, 2021

#5 Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham and Jalen Green before their NBA Summer League matchup

Drafted in the 2021-2022 NBA Draft class, Cade Cunningham has some high expectations to meet as he enters his rookie season.

Listed at six feet and eight inches and weighing 220 lbs, Cade Cunningham is expected to play in the point guard position for the Detroit Pistons. For his college career with Oklahoma State, Cunningham averaged 20.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

Cunningham shows a fundamental style of playing. Strong in pick-and-roll situations and finding shooters on drive and kicks, he fits the prototype of the big guard. An efficient shooter from beyond the arc, Cunningham also stretches the floor and makes defenses take note of him.

With a capable handle on the ball, Cunningham has a great finish at the rim and shows real potential for scoring in the mid-range too. While his athleticism is not on par with many players on this list, Cunningham boasts a high basketball IQ and a real ability to perform in clutch situations.

With the 2021-2022 draft showing signs of being one of the deepest in the past few years, it is exciting to see what Cade Cunningham will have to offer as the number one overall pick.

So who do you think will be able to emulate the LA Lakers' superstar? Put your opinions in the comments and let us know.

Edited by Rohit Mishra