5 NBA players who can get the closest to Shohei Ohtani's $700,000,000 deal

NBA players, NFL players, and of course, MLB players were all quick to take note of the historic $700 million contract signed by Shohei Ohtani this week. The news quickly spread beyond the confines of the MLB community, with athletes from all sports blown away by the figure. The big question that has been circulating the internet since Ohtani's deal, is whether other athletes can get a similar contract.

On NBA TV, the crew was joined by Bobby Marks, who spoke about upcoming free agents, and which players could potentially near the $700M earned by Ohtani. As Ramona Shelburne pointed out, however, Ohtani's deal is for 10 years, whereas NBA max deals are for five years.

Essentially, this means that Ohtani's deal with the LA Dodgers is two NBA supermax contracts bundled into one. But which NBA players could potentially near the massive amount earned by Ohtani? Let's take a look.

5 NBA players who could get the closest to the whopping $700M deal signed by Shohei Ohtani

#5, Ja Morant

Ja Morant has proven during his time in the NBA that he is without question one of the best young guards in the league. With his high-flying abilities combined with elite athleticism, many consider Morant to be the future face of USA Basketball.

The big question is whether Morant's off-court activities could hold back his value. Currently, he is on a five-year $197 million deal which will see him hit free agency for the 2028-29 season. By that time, Morant could position himself to be one of the highest-paid NBA players.

#4, Anthony Edwards

Anthony Edwards has already proven himself to be one of the most impactful NBA players under 25. In addition to his high motor, Edwards' two-way play has earned plenty of praise from fans, analysts, and his peers. Currently, he is in the final year of a four-year $44 million deal, before hitting free agency.

While his next contract may not put him on track to compete with the $700 million Shohei Ohtani is making, the one that follows could be worth hundreds of millions. If Edwards can remain healthy and continue to evolve, he's poised to be one of the biggest USA Basketball stars, just like Ja Morant.

#3, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Last season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander emerged as one of the best young guards in the league, earning national recognition for his stellar play across the league. Currently, the young guard is on a five-year deal worth $179 million, which will see him hit free agency for the 2027-28 season.

By that time, Gilgeous-Alexander seems poised to position himself to be one of the highest-paid NBA players, so long as he stays healthy. With the OKC Thunder currently sitting in second place in the Western Conference, SGA's value is expected to continue to go up in the years to come.

#2, Jayson Tatum

As Bobby Marks pointed out on NBA TV, Jayson Tatum is one of the NBA players who could come closest to matching Shohei Ohtani's $700M deal. Currently, the young star is on a five-year deal worth $163 million which will see him faced with a player option in the 2025-26 season.

After that, Tatum could hit free agency for the 2026-27 season, where he could earn himself a contract worth hundreds of millions just like Jaylen Brown. With the Celtics currently viewed as potential favorites in the East, Tatum's stock seems unlikely to drop any time soon.

#1, Luka Doncic

Cited by Bobby Marks as the player most likely to earn a contract comparable to Shohei Ohtani, Luka Doncic is considered by many to be the future of the NBA. At just 24 years old, Doncic is already one of the best NBA players in the league.

Currently on a five-year deal worth $215 million, Doncic will have a player option for the 2026-27 season, before potentially hitting free agency for the 2027 season. By that time, the league will have ratified a new CBA, positioning Doncic to become the highest-paid player in the league.

While NBA players have yet to catch up to the astounding contracts seen in the MLB, it seems like only a matter of time before they catch up. Even though NBA contracts are far shorter than MLB contracts, players seem poised to earn just as much in the future.

With a number of young NBA players like Luka Doncic in a position to contend for the next decade, the average contract will go up. Whether or not we end up seeing a contract worth $700M like Shoehei Ohtani's, only time will tell.