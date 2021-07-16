5 NBA players with the most dunks during the regular season in 21st century

The modern-day NBA has leaned a lot towards long-distance shooting. But slam dunks and players posterizing their opponents continue to be an impressive sight.

The NBA has seen some ferocious dunkers of the ball over the years, who are unstoppable when they attack the rim, running down the court at full steam. The athleticism and strength required are tremendous, but the chances of having a better opportunity to convert an attempt are also higher at the rim.

The 21st century has seen a huge rise in the number of dunks made with each passing year to date. That's because players continue to evolve their games offensively, trying to find the best way to be more effective.

On that note, here's a look at five players who have recorded the most dunks since the turn of the century.

#5 Tyson Chandler - 1735 Dunks

Tyson Chandler

Tyson Chandler is currently an unrestricted free agent, having last featured in the NBA in 2019-20 for the Houston Rockets. He was one of the most dominant bigs in the league and played for eight franchises throughout his career. Chandler was a huge threat at the defensive end because of his 7-feet frame.

He won the DPOY award in the 2011-12 NBA season with the New York Knicks and was known to be a dominant force in the paint at both ends of the floor. Although he did not attempt many shots, he was lethal to contain because of his ability to dunk the ball.

Throughout his 19 seasons in the NBA, Chandler dunked the ball 1735 times in 1878 attempts. 1405 of his shots were assisted by his fellow teammates.

#4 Shaquille O'Neal - 1874 dunks

Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal is widely regarded as one of the most dominant big men in the NBA.

The 2000 MVP and four-time NBA champion was a difficult match-up for almost anyone because of his imposing 7' 1" frame. Shaq led the LA Lakers to a three-peat in 2003. He won the NBA Finals MVP award in all three years (2001-03).

Shaq’s dunk on David Robinson is absurd. 😳



Shaq had a post-up game second to none. More often than not, the eventual outcome of that would be him posterizing his counterpart with a ferocious dunk.

Despite playing only 617 games in the 21st century, it comes as no surprise that he is fourth on the list of most dunks by a player in the NBA during that period. He recorded 1874 dunks on 1983 attempts, averaging a whopping three dunks per game.

