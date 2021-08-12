5 NBA players with the most games of 15+ assists

Creating scoring chances for teammates is definitely a huge asset for an NBA player. Some legends have managed to do that brilliantly throughout the league's rich history. In today's NBA, LeBron James is one of the best in creating easy buckets for his teammates, while other superstars have also excelled in that role.

Producing an assist certainly needs some aspects to be considered. The vision to find the right teammate in the right place is paramount, and executing the right pass makes a huge difference as well. And of course, the said teammate must be able to make the shot too. The easier the scoring chance created, the better the playmaker played his role.

Nevertheless, great NBA passers always find a way to record double-digit assist tallies. In today's game, it might be a little more difficult, as the three-pointer drives most offenses, which isn't a high-percentage shot.

On that note, here's a look at the five players who have recorded the most games of at least 15 assists in NBA history. Without further ado, let's get started.

#5 Isiah Thomas - 98

Isiah Thomas celebrating the Pistons' 1990 NBA Finals with Vinnie Johnson.

Isiah Thomas is often an underrated point guard in NBA history, but his place among the top 5 point guards of all time should not be in any doubt.

'Zeke' was simply one of the greatest at his position, as he could score and provide assists consistently. He led the 'Bad Boy' Detroit Pistons to consecutive titles, defeating Michael Jordan, Larry Bird and Magic Johnson in the postseason along the way.

In terms of assists, Thomas recorded 9,061 in his career, which is ninth-most in NBA history. His career average of 9.3 assists per game is the fifth-best in league history, and the 98 games he had of at least 15 assists definitely helped in that regard.

#4 Oscar Robertson - 106

'The Big O'

Oscar Robertson is another top 5 point guard of all time who should be recognized for his exploits back in the 1960s and 1970s. Robertson was a triple-double machine right from the start of his career and much before Russell Westbrook came along, 'The Big O' was the 'Triple-Double King' of the NBA.

The Hall-of-Famer was a great scorer and passer, which is why he is one of six players in NBA history to have both scoring and assists titles. Robertson led the league in assists six times throughout his career and seven times in assists per game (until the 1968-69 season, the assists title was determined by total assists).

OSCAR ROBERTSON



A shooter with deadly precision.. a tenacious & fearless rebounder.. and a playmaker with extraordinary passing skills! pic.twitter.com/5EIhqDUms0 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) April 9, 2017

Throughout his illustrious 14-year career, Robertson won an NBA championship, an MVP award, was an 11-time All-NBA player, and had 106 games with 15 assists or more. His career-high of assists in a single game is 22, and he recorded 9,887 assists in his career, the sixth-most by any player in NBA history.

