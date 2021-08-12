NBA Summer League 2021: Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview | August 13th, 2021

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Memphis Grizzlies in an enticing 2021 NBA Summer League contest on Friday.

The Sacramento Kings won their last Summer League game 89-75 against the Washington Wizards. On the other hand, the Memphis Grizzlies lost a double-overtime thriller to the Miami Heat 97-94.

Match Details

Fixture - Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Summer League 2021.

Date & Time - Friday, August 13th, 2021, 9:00 PM ET (Saturday, 6:30 AM IST).

Venue - Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV.

Memphis Grizzlies preview

The talented Memphis Grizzlies were unable to score a single point in double-overtime against the Miami Heat and were outscored 30-22 in the fourth quarter of the game. The Grizzlies will have to keep things tight on the defensive end, or a similar result could follow against the Sacramento Kings.

.@therealZiaire was looking real comfortable in his 2nd SL outing. pic.twitter.com/MyNCgE4AXZ — Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) August 12, 2021

Scoring was distributed almost evenly between key players, with Ziaire Williams and Sean McDermott scoring a team-high 19 points. Desmond Bane could not repeat his performance from the first game and is due to have a big night on Friday.

Key Player - Desmond Bane

Memphis Grizzlies v Golden State Warriors - Play-In Tournament

Desmond Bane averaged 9 points and 3 rebounds per game for the Memphis Grizzlies last season and is expected to share a major chunk of the offensive load in the upcoming campaign. Bane is a shooting guard whose area of expertise is scoring, and he has had a decent summer league outing so far.

Bane scored 16 points and shot 5-12 from the field, but will have to improve his performance in the game against the Sacramento Kings.

Memphis Grizzlies predicted lineup

G - John Konchar, G - Desmond Bane, F - Ziaire Williams, F - Xavier Tillman, C - Santi Aldama

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Dennis Schroder in state of shock as he ponders over one-year offer from Boston Celtics

Sacramento Kings preview

The Sacramento Kings' offense was key in the win against the Washington Wizards, and Bobby Jackson will be expecting a similar performance against the Memphis Grizzlies. A big reason behind the Kings' triumph was their 3-point shooting, as they were able to knock down 41% of their attempts from downtown.

"It's good to see these guys have fun together."

@TyHaliburton22 on the Summer League squad | #NBASummer pic.twitter.com/gNKomnH6Tn — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) August 12, 2021

Forward Louis King impressed with 16 points, while the guard duo of Jah'mius Ramsey and Davion Mitchell added 13 and 12 points. The Sacramento Kings lost the rebounding battle against the Washington Wizards, and a lackadaisical effort on the glass could prove costly against the physical Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - Davion Mitchell

2021 NBA Draft

Davion Mitchell is having a strong 2021 summer league, averaging 11 points and 6.5 assists in the two games he has played. He has shown the ability to orchestrate the offense with ease and is the Sacramento Kings' main man for the event. Mitchell was picked 9th overall by the Kings in the 2021 NBA Draft but has managed to live up to the hype so far.

Mitchell had a brilliant game against the Wizards, which saw him shoot 5-8 from the field, and is likely to have another stellar outing on Friday.

Sacramento Kings predicted lineup

G - Jah'mius Ramsey, G - Davion Mitchell, F - Louis King, F - Chimezie Metu, C - Neemias Queta

Grizzlies vs Kings prediction

Despite the shock loss against the Miami Heat, the Memphis Grizzlies still go into the game against the Sacramento Kings as favorites. The Grizzlies have a variety of options when it comes to scoring, and if their usually stout defense shows up, then there is little chance of the Kings winning this encounter.

Where to watch Grizzlies vs Kings

The Memphis Grizzlies vs Sacramento Kings game will be televised on ESPNU. Fans can also stream the game online via the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: Who has the most expensive NBA contract? We take a look at the top 5 as of August 2021!

Edited by Parimal Dagdee