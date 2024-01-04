5 NBA players with most games in history with 20+ Points • 10+ Assists • 2+ 3PM ft. Trae Young

The two things that NBA players do on the court that have the biggest impact on winning are scoring points and helping their teammates score easy buckets. Plenty of players excel in doing one or the other, but those who help their team the most are the elite-level players who are capable of doing both.

Being able to consistently rack up points and assists can be a difficult task as defenses will prepare to stop a player from doing both. However, some of the best superstars in the league are still able to do this regularly. Here are the five players who have the most games with 20 points, 10 assists and 2+ 3-pointers made in league history.

5 NBA players who have the most 20+ Points • 10+ Assists • 2+ 3PM

#5 Trae Young (115 games)

Trae Young epitomizes the playstyle required of modern NBA guards to be elite with his flashy handles, blinding speed and accurate shooting from deep. Combine this with his ability to get to the free-throw line consistently and he becomes one of the most lethal scorers in the league.

However, aside from being able to score at will, the Atlanta Hawks point guard has also shown that he can be an elite playmaker, making him extremely difficult to guard.

Golden State Warriors point guard Chris Paul also has 115 career games with this stat line but considering the age of the two guards, it is safe to assume that Young will soon surpass Paul.

#4 Steve Nash (120 games)

Steve Nash played in the NBA from 1997-2014 before the league shifted to the 3-point shooting-centric playstyle that favored guards. During his time in the league, Nash was one of the most reliable playmakers as he dished assists that were constantly featured in highlight reels.

Aside from being able to find open teammates even in the toughest spots, Nash was also one of the most accurate NBA players. He is a four-time member of the 50-40-90 club which means he had four seasons where he shot 50% from the field, 40% from downtown and 90% from the line. This also means he has the most 50-40-90 seasons in league history.

#3 Russell Westbrook (121)

Russell Westbrook has slowed down significantly from the days when he would get a triple-double on a nightly basis. Today, he serves as the sixth man for the surging LA Clippers, and his contribution off the bench is a huge part of their success.

Westbrook is notorious for having an unreliable 3-point shot, converting just 30.5% of his attempts. However, his motor is always on full speed and his team can always rely on him to give 100% of his effort. This has certainly helped him climb the ranks of NBA players with the most 20-point, 10-assist games with two or more 3s.

#2 LeBron James (126 games)

LeBron will go down in history as one of the best NBA players to have laced up a pair of sneakers. He will always be one of the names mentioned in the GOAT conversation. He continues to be a major contributor for the LA Lakers in his 21st season with per-game averages of 25.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists.

Throughout his NBA career, he has also proven that besides his scoring ability, he is also capable of making his teammates better with his elite passing skills. He currently has 126 games with 20 points, 10 assists, and 2+ 3-pointers made but he could easily have more before he retires.

#1 James Harden (203 games)

James Harden is one of the most polarizing NBA players in history. He has just as many haters as he does fans, but there is no doubt that he is one of the most difficult players to guard.

Harden has a massive repertoire of moves that allows him to attack the basket effectively or get open for a 3-pointer. He has combined this with his fantastic vision and elite playmaking to continue to rack up the most 20-point, 10-assist games with more than two 3-pointers made among all NBA players.