New York Knicks NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions 2024: 5 bold moves after OG Anunoby trade

The New York Knicks tinkered with their roster recently by acquiring 3-and-D player OG Anunoby from the Toronto Raptors as they seek a sustained playoff run. The one-time NBA champion has settled well in the Big Apple, helping the Knicks to back-to-back victories as their starting small forward, averaging 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals in 34.5 minutes.

While the Anunoby trade has gotten off to a solid start, there's every reason to believe that given the Knicks’ push to further improve and compete with the best, roster moves are expected heading into the trade deadline next month.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Players New York Knicks could target through a trade

Here are five options:

#5 Malcolm Brogdon

In acquiring Anunoby from the Raptors, the New York Knicks gave up quality guard play by letting go of RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickly in exchange.

It's something they may look to address, and Malcolm Brogdon of the Portland Trail Blazers fits the billing.

Brogdon has shown the ability to deliver. In Portland, he has been steady for 16.2 points and 5.7 assists in 28 minutes, numbers that could complement the play of starting Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson.

#4 Jonathan Isaac

Anunoby has been solid on both ends for the Knicks, but it would not hurt having another like-minded player in Jonathan Isaac of the Orlando Magic.

New York already has able scorers in Julius Randle and Brunson around. Much like what Anunoby does, Isaac could shore up the defense, especially with defensive big man Mitchell Robinson out for the season to balance things out.

With the Magic, the 6-foot-8 former Florida State player has tallied 6.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 13.6 minutes.

#3 Dejounte Murray

Like Malcolm Brogdon, Dejounte Murray from the Atlanta Hawks could help the Knicks improve their guard play.

Of course, with Randle and Brunson in tow, Murray may have to adjust his game, especially on the offensive end. His averages of 20.5 points, 5.2 assists and 1.5 steals would ensure added threat to opposing teams.

#2 DeMar DeRozan

The New York Knicks have bonafide stars, but adding another in All-Star DeMar DeRozan would go a long way to make them competitive.

A certified bucket-getter particular from the midrange, DeRozan would give New York’s offense added dimension. Moreover, he would provide veteran presence while also not being shabby on defense.

With the Chicago Bulls, the former USC standout has been steady for 22.2 points, 5.4 assists and 1.1 steals.

#1 Karl-Anthony Towns

Speaking of All-Stars, Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves may not be a bad piece to acquire by the New York Knicks if he's available

‘KAT’ is a solid option to fill the hole left by the injured Robinson. The three-time All-Star is also a proven scorer who can get the job as well on defense. He would add ceiling and versatility to the Knicks’ frontline.

Of course, acquiring him may prove to be challenging, with the Timberwolves playing great basketball. But if the Knicks could build a package attractive enough for Minnesota, they stand to benefit from it.