3 possible trade packages for Karl-Anthony Towns amid his trade rumors

Karl-Anthony Towns and the Minnesota Timberwolves are in the midst of an impressive season, occupying first place in the Western Conference. After struggling in the aftermath of the Rudy Gobert trade to fit both Towns and Gobert into rotations, the team has hit their stride this season. Ahead of the trade deadline, however, KAT's name has come up in trade talks.

While it is incredibly unlikely that the Timberwolves will trade Towns, given how dominant their season has been, a number of teams are likely to be interested in his services. Given his ability to stretch the floor and impact the game on multiple levels, it's no surprise he's a sought-after asset.

With that in mind, let's take a look at three possible trade packages for Karl-Anthony Towns leading up to the trade deadline.

Three possible trade packages for Karl-Anthony Towns

#3: Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors recently parted ways with OG Anunoby in exchange for RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Despite that, there's another player who has continued to emerge in trade talks: Pascal Siakam.

Although the Timberwolves are unlikely to engage in such a trade, the Raptors could look to assemble a package around Siakam to bolster their roster. In exchange, Minnesota would be able to acquire a player who fits alongside Rudy Gobert without double-stacking centers.

#2: New York Knicks

Minnesota Timberwolves v New York Knicks

NBA insider Shams Charania recently indicated that after the OG Anunoby trade, the New York Knicks will always have an interest in Karl-Anthony Towns. Of course, much like in the case of the potential Raptors deal, the Timberwolves are unlikely to engage in such a trade.

Despite that, ahead of the trade deadline on February 8, we can expect the Knicks to assemble a package in hopes of acquiring Karl-Anthony Towns. If they do, expect Julius Randle to find himself on the way out.

#1: Golden State Warriors

Sacramento Kings v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have continued to struggle this season. In addition to Draymond Green's absence, the team has also dealt with underwhelming play from Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson.

While the expectation is that they will hold onto Thompson rather than break up the team's longstanding big three, Towns could fill several needs. In addition to giving the team an elite-level big man, the move would also give them another three-point scorer.

As Adrian Wojnarowski recently predicted, he believes this trade deadline may wind up being more lackluster than in years past. Despite that, with the Knicks and Raptors kicking things off with the OG Anunoby trade, the first domino has already fallen.

With perennial contenders eager to make championship runs and teams on the verge of contendership hopeful of making playoff pushes, anything can happen. Although there's plenty of opportunity for improvement on offense, don't expect the Timberwolves to include Towns in any packages unless they're massive.