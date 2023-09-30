5 NBA players who got to their preferred landing spot via trade in recent years ft. Kevin Durant and Anthony Davis

NBA players have been enjoying the era of 'player empowerment' in recent years. While in the past, players forcing their way out of trades in order to land with their desired team was something frowned upon, that isn't always the case.

As fans, analysts, and other players have seen, requesting a trade often results in teams honoring requests, either willingly or unwillingly.

In the case of Damian Lillard, who was recently traded to the Milwaukee Bucks, players don't always land with their preferred teams.

After Lillard requested to join the Miami Heat, the two sides were unable to reach a deal. Although Lillard was open to returning to the Blazers, the team was quick to draw a line.

As it was revealed, the Blazers told Lillard that after requesting a trade to Miami, there was no going back.

As a result, Lillard landed with the Milwaukee Bucks. Despite that, there have been a number of examples of players who did land with their preferred team.

Today we will take a look at five players who managed to land with their preferred teams in recent years before heading into the 2023–24 NBA season.

#5 - Bradley Beal (Phoenix Suns)

Bradley Beal spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, with more and more reports emerging over the years that he wanted out.

Despite that, Beal had a no-trade clause on his contract that prevented the Wizards from trading him without his approval.

This offseason, after Beal requested a trade, he and the Wizards were forced to work around his massive contract.

As part of a blockbuster deal, Beal landed with the Phoenix Suns alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, positioning himself to win an NBA title for the first time.

#4 - Kevin Durant (Phoenix Suns)

After Kevin Durant decided he was ready to move on from the Brooklyn Nets, he and the team managed to facilitate a massive deal that landed him in Phoenix.

The move was somewhat shocking given that had Durant's foot not been on the three-point line, he and the Nets would have had an impressive run the prior year.

Despite that, with plenty of Kyrie Irving drama combined with Ben Simmons' underwhelming play, Durant decided it was time to force his way out.

No doubt, the big question is whether or not Durant will stay in Phoenix or force his way out again, depending on how things play out.

#3 - James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

When discussing the NBA player empowerment era and the moves that have come with it, we would be remiss not to mention James Harden.

While Harden continues to attempt to force his way out of Philadelphia, he has continued to draw criticism given that he forced his way out of Houston after Darryl Morey and Mike D'Antoni left.

He landed with the Nets; however, the stint was short-lived, with Harden ultimately landing in Philadelphia, where he now looks to join his fifth team.

Whether or not Morey and the 76ers honor his request before the start of the 2023–24 NBA season, of course, is another thing entirely.

#2 - Anthony Davis (LA Lakers)

Anthony Davis had spent his entire career with the New Orleans Pelicans before requesting a trade in January of 2019.

The move wasn't entirely surprising after Davis announced that he wouldn't be signing a contract extension. Following a fine from the NBA for publicly requesting the trade, Davis was traded to the LA Lakers during the offseason.

The move was a big one that brought he and LeBron James together after much debate about who the team would pair with James. While he has only requested one trade during his career, it was a notable enough move to land him at the No. 2 spot on today's list.

#1 - Paul George (LA Clippers)

The Paul George to LA trade was one of several big moves made around the NBA during the 2019 offseason. At the time, George was fresh off a season that saw him finish in the top three for MVP voting in Oklahoma City.

The following offseason, the Thunder traded George to the LA Clippers for a massive package.

The move is considered by many to be a great one for the Thunder given that they acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as well as five draft picks; however, it landed George with his preferred team, the LA Clippers.

With reports that George could have joined LeBron James on the Lakers, the move of him joining the Clippers seemed like a logical fit once they acquired Kawhi Leonard.

With the era of player empowerment not slowing down any time soon, it's safe to say that players seem poised to continue going where they please.

Of course, on the flip side, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has made it clear that he isn't a fan of players attempting to force their way into trades like James Harden has done.

While Harden continues to take aim at Darryl Morey, the big question is whether or not he'll be able to do so.

Regardless of how things play out in the Harden-Philadelphia standoff, it's clear that his trade request won't be the last one the NBA sees from a notable player.