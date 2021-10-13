5 NBA players likely to make significant jumps on the NBA's all-time points leaderboard in the 2021-22 season

The advent of the three-point revolution and fast paced offenses has turned the league into a scorers league helping NBA players who are offensively inclined. The past-decade has seen scoring records being set and reset at a record pace, with stars piling on points with borderline video game numbers.

We have witnessed masterclasses from offensive geniuses such as Kevin Durant and James Harden who are capable of scoring from anywhere on the court with their arsenal of tricks and skills. This has not only made life harder for defenses but also turned the league into a thoroughly entertaining product.

The 2021-2022 season looks to be no exception as we are set to witness yet another historic season with NBA players surpassing their idols on all-time leaderboards for stats such as points, rebounds, assists and blocks.

Without further ado, here are the five NBA superstars set to make significant jumps on the league's all-time points leaderboard.

Five NBA players set to make a significant jump on the league's all-time points leaderboard

While the league has seen a significant number of offensively inclined NBA players pile on points with great performances every other night, few superstars have achieved greatness and surpassed expectations while putting up mind-boggling numbers in the process. Greatness comes with consistency and these stars have been some of the most consistent scorers we have ever witnessed.

#5 Russell Westbrook

Los Angeles Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook

Brodie has been a walking triple-double for a while now and has piled on the stats with his aggressive play and never back down mentality. Russell Westbrook is one of the most gifted players we have ever seen as he can drive to the rim at will, attack smaller matchups with his size and make plays for himself and his teammates at a high level.

Westbrook's tenacity has helped average a triple-double in four of the past five seasons, which is an astonishing accomplishment. The Brodie has averaged 23.2 points, 8.5 assists and 7.4 rebounds throughout his career. He is also the only player after the legendary Wilt Chamberlain to average a 20-20-20 triple-double, which he dedicated to his late friend, hip-hop great Nipsey Hussle.

Westbrook is all set for yet another historic season as he teams up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis with the aim of raising another banner to the rafters at Staples Center after his blockbuster trade to the L.A. Lakers.

Russ currently sits at 39th position on the NBA all-time points leaderboard and can climb up to 33rd if not more if he keeps up with his career averages. With an all-time playmaker like LeBron James alongside him, Westbrook is looking at a significant jump in points.

#4 James Harden

James Harden looking to score against the Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden has already established himself as one of the greatest scorers the league has ever seen with his wide offensive arsenal. Known for his deadly step-backs and nasty ankle breakers, Harden has taken maximum advantage of changes in the league, becoming a nightmare for defenses.

Harden's exploits have earned him three consecutive scoring titles from 2017 to 2020 as he annihilated defenses and dominated the league. The Beard has averaged 25.1 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds in his career and won the MVP title during the 2017-18 season, where he averaged a league-best 30.4 points.

Harden has the chance to lead the Brooklyn Nets to their maiden NBA title as he gears up for yet another historic season. The Beard is currently in 38th position on the NBA's all-time points leaderboard and could climb up to 32nd position if he keeps up with his career averages.

