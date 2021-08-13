5 NBA players with most games of 10+ rebounds

Rebounding is one of the most important stats in the NBA because it mainly does two things: it completes a good defensive possession and it can also give the team more than one chance to score on the same offensive trip. Some great NBA teams are quite efficient on the glass, though it is not a winning trait by itself.

Last season, the 2020-21 champion Milwaukee Bucks were in the Top 10 in both Offensive and Defensive Rebound Percentage, a solid showing. Giannis Antetokounmpo and company also ranked second in rebounds per game in the regular season.

5 NBA players with the most games with double-digit rebounds

The Bucks also outrebounded their four rivals on the way to the NBA title, which only means that solid rebounding would improve a team's chances of reaching the main goal.

In this article, however, we will not look at collective rebounding, but on an individual level. There have been some magnificent rebounders in the NBA, mainly big men, but also guards like Russell Westbrook and now Luka Doncic.

We will give you the five NBA players with the most games with at least 10 rebounds in league history.

Without further ado, let us start.

#5 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 884

Kareem was unstoppable in his prime.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the NBA's all-time scoring leader, but he has done more throughout his career in the league than just scoring. Abdul-Jabbar was a solid rim-protector in the early stages of his career and throughout his prime.

Moreover, he was also an effective rebounder. At 7'2'', Abdul-Jabbar could dominate the glass.

Deandre Ayton (22 points, 19 rebounds, 80% FG) is the 2nd player in NBA history to record 20+ points and 15+ rebounds on 80+ % shooting in their Finals debut. He joins Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (31 points, 17 rebounds, 81.3% FG) in 1971. pic.twitter.com/u4hEAls0jn — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 7, 2021

He averaged 11.2 rebounds per game in his 20-year NBA career, and led the NBA once with 16.9 rebounds per game in the 1975-76 season.

The six-time MVP's 17,440 career rebounds rank third in NBA history. Abdul-Jabbar's career high in a single game is 34 rebounds, achieved in a regular-season game in the 1975-76 season.

#4 Elvin Hayes - 913

Elvin Hayes in action

A Hall-of-Famer and NBA champion, Elvin Hayes was also a great rebounder throughout his career, from 1968 to 1984. His career average of 12.5 rebounds per game ranks 14th in league history.

Hayes had 913 games with double-digit rebounds, and he led the NBA on boards a couple of times.

1978 NBA champion Elvin Hayes defined the power forward position with his unique combination of strength and agility. The Hall of Famer totaled more than 27,000 points and 16,000 rebounds in his 16 year career. #BHM pic.twitter.com/KlZm2E8t1G — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 16, 2021

He won the rebound title for the first time in the 1969-70 NBA season with 16.9 per game, while the second came in the 1973-74 campaign with an average of 18.1 per night.

Hayes is fourth in rebounds in NBA history with 16,279. Hayes' career high in rebounds was 35 in a regular-season game against the New York Knicks in 1971.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Anantaajith Ra