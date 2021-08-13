NBA Summer League 2021: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons Prediction & Match Preview - August 13th, 2021

The New York Knicks will square off against the Detroit Pistons on Day 6 of the 2021 Las Vegas NBA Summer League at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas.

The Detroit Pistons will have another opportunity to register their first win in the competition when they take on the Knicks. They lost their initial two games to the Houston Rockets and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

It has been a decent start for the New York Knicks as they have won two of the three games played. The Knicks are one of the teams that will play five preliminary matches in the competition.

Match Details

Fixture: New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons | NBA Las Vegas Summer League 2021.

Date & Time: Friday, August 13th; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, August 14th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, NV.

Detroit Pistons Preview

The Detroit Pistons had high hopes coming into the Las Vegas Summer League after selecting the No. 1 prospect in the 2021 NBA Draft. Unfortunately, they are ranked second to last in the standings.

Although championship contention for the Detroit Pistons is out of the picture, they will be playing for pride. The Pistons would have to figure out a way to organize their talents to produce on the court.

Key Player - Cade Cunningham

Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons' NBA draft first overall pick

The NBA community was excited to see how Cade Cunningham would handle himself in a competitive fixture for the Detroit Pistons. While the Oklahoma State guard did a better job in his second game, he has still not reached the level expected.

Cunningham has clearly started getting a better feel for the game and is undoubtedly the most dangerous Piston on the floor at any time. Although he came out second best in the battle of the top-two picks last time out, he showed grit and the ability to communicate with his teammates effectively.

Cunningham has struggled in shooting since the start of the competition, making 13 of his 35 field goal attempts so far. However, his 3-point shooting has improved. He shot 44.4% from beyond the arc in the second game compared to the 28.6% he managed during his debut.

Detroit Pistons Predicted Lineup

G - Cade Cunningham | G - Killian Hayes | F - Tyler Cook | F - Saddiq Bey | C - Sekou Doumbouya.

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks lost their first match against Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors but recorded victories in their next two games. With their recent form, stopping them will be a tad difficult.

Obi Toppin's one-year NBA experience has proved useful, as the forward has been sensational in these matchups. The production of Miles McBride from the bench has also helped bolster the New York Knicks' offense.

Although their one loss might have cost them a chance at playing for the championship, the New York Knicks are building exceptional talent that could be a great fit for the senior team.

Key Player - Immanuel Quickley

Immanuel Quickley of the New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley was opportune to learn a thing or two from veteran Derrick Rose during the 2020-21 NBA season, and he is putting it to good use. He has arguably been the best point guard in the summer league so far.

been a minute since the Immanuel Quickley running floater blessed the timeline but dont worry it’s still as good as ever pic.twitter.com/13kf5JbeKR — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 9, 2021

Quickley had a slow start in the competition, registering 15 points and eight assists in the New York Knicks' first game against the Raptors. However, he exploded for 32 points and eight assists in their second game against the Indiana Pacers.

The 22-year-old has shown that he can score and create, which is the perfect feature of an elite guard. Quickley has also been impressive defensively, recording five steals in all three matches for the New York Knicks.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Immanuel Quickley | G - Quentin Grimes | F - Wayne Seldon | F - Obi Toppin | C - Jericho Sims.

Knicks vs Pistons Prediction

The Detroit Pistons will come out with everything they've got in a bid to register their first win of the tournament. However, achieving that against the New York Knicks will be easier said than done.

The New York Knicks are the favorites to win this matchup, and it is unlikely that the Detroit Pistons will pull off an upset.

Where to watch the Knicks vs Pistons game?

The New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons match will be available on NBA TV for fans in the US. Fans across the world can enjoy the game via NBA League Pass.

