5 NBA players who are Muslim featuring Kyrie Irving, Dennis Schroeder and more

NBA players come from many different backgrounds. Cultural diversity is one thing that makes this league unique as players come from several nationalities, ethnicities and religions.

Many Muslim players have dominated the NBA in the past. Some of the most notable names are Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon.

This article looks at five active NBA players who are Muslim. The list includes some amazing and talented players, including Kyrie Irving.

Kyrie Irving is one of the most popular NBA players who is Muslim

The Brooklyn Nets superstar is a Muslim (Image via Getty Images)

Kyrie Irving has been very controversial over the past few years. His anti-vaccine stance caused him to miss more than 50 games last season, which played a huge part in a catastrophic season for the Brooklyn Nets.

Despite his personal beliefs, Irving is extremely talented and one of the best guards in the league. He converted to Islam a couple of years ago and seems to be a practicing Muslim.

During Ramadan 2022, the Nets guard was fasting, which meant that he wasn't allowed to drink water or eat from dawn to dusk for 30 days. Considering how much energy NBA players need, it was very impressive.

Enes Kanter Freedom

Enes Kanter Freedom is another talented player who is a Muslim (Image via Getty Images)

Enes Kanter Freedom is still waiting for his next NBA contract, but he may never get one. The talented center has been one of the most controversial NBA players over the past few years, which may have led to his absence.

Enes was born in Switzerland to Turkish parents. Considering that Islam is the largest religion in Turkey, it's not surprising that Kanter is a Muslim.

Jusuf Nurkic

Nurkic is one of the most talented NBA players (Image via Getty Images)

Jusuf Nurkic is one of the best big men in the NBA. Despite missing a lot of games due to injuries, the Portland Trail Blazers are hoping he can bounce back and dominate the court once again.

The 6-foot-11 center comes from Bosnia and Herzegovina, another country where majority of population are Muslims. His performances for the national team have earned him the "Bosnian Beast" nickname and he's hoping to achieve a lot of success in the NBA as well.

Dennis Schroder

Dennis Schroder was amazing during EuroBasket 2022 (Image via Getty Images)

Dennis Schroder completely dominated the FIBA EuroBasket 2022. He was one of the best scorers in the tournament and was signed by the LA Lakers shortly after it ended.

Schroder has a German father while his mother comes from Gambia. Considering that Islam is the largest religion in Gambia, it's not surprising that the Lakers point guard is a Muslim.

Dion Waiters

Dion Waiters is one of many NBA players who are Muslims (Image via Getty Images)

Like Enes Kanter Freedom, Dion Waiters is still waiting for his next NBA contract. He is only 30 and last played for the LA Lakers, where he won the championship in 2020.

Waiters is a Muslim and he was part of the national anthem controversy in 2014. Many media outlets claimed that the guard was absent for the US anthem due to his religious beliefs, which wasn't true.

Poll : 0 votes