5 NBA players nearing retirement in the next 3 to 5 years: featuring LeBron James, Chris Paul, and more

As much as we'd love to see our favorite NBA stars on the big screens forever, there comes a time when they cannot continue to put their bodies through such ordeals. The great Vince Carter retired at the ripe age of 43, after a successful 22-year career, but not many will play for that long.

Several factors cause an NBA player to retire. While many play to the point where they cannot compete at a high level, others are forced into retirement due to injuries.

On occasion, a player can decide to retire to operate at a managerial level even without suffering any injuries or inability to compete. A prime example is 36-year-old Jared Dudley, who joined Jason Kidd's coaching staff despite still being fit to compete.

The average retirement age for NBA players is the mid-thirties. Guards can play until their late thirties because they do not go through fervent banging in the paint on does not use up as much mileage on their bodies.

That said, let's look at five NBA players who are nearing retirement in the next 3 to 5 years.

#5 Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony #00 of the Portland Trail Blazers

Although Carmelo Anthony is 37, he still looks fit to carry on for at least another three years. He signed a one-year deal with the LA Lakers that will see him play with his longtime friend (LeBron James) for the first time in the NBA.

Carmelo is still an elite scorer despite his age and plays decent defense. He holds the No. 10 spot on the NBA's all-time scorers leaderboard. In his last campaign with the Portland Trail Blazers, he averaged 13.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 42.1% from the field.

#4 Chris Paul

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns talks with head coach Monty Williams

Chris Paul has played in the NBA for 16 seasons and is nowhere near done. He excels at bringing out the best in his teammates and upholds the traditional values of a point guard.

Paul started his NBA career in 2005 after he was selected with the 4th pick in the 2005 draft. Although he excels at leading average teams to the playoffs, he is yet to win a championship ring. He came close in the 2020-21 season after leading the Phoenix Suns to the NBA finals, but they fell to the Milwaukee Bucks.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande