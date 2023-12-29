5 NBA players probable to clinch first career 6th Man of Year ft. Austin Reaves & more

Every NBA team could use a good sixth man coming off the bench, as it can be a luxury to have a scorer leading the second unit. Whether to build upon a lead or help chip away a deficit, a good sixth man is always looked upon to provide energy to the team.

Recently, NBA Central shared the favorites to win the 6th Man of the Year award, as per Bovada Official.

There have certainly been several standouts this season, from Malik Monk to Austin Reaves. While plenty of games are left to go, the odds of winning the award remain fluid, with each candidate having their own case to win it. These players have certainly given their teams a fighting chance each time they step on the court.

Here, let's look at the five NBA players who have the chance to win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

5 NBA players who can win the Sixth Man of the Year award

5). Malik Monk: +700

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk is fifth on the list with the season he is having. Monk is averaging 14.0 points (42.3% shooting, including 40.1% from 3-point range) and 5.1 assists per game. The scoring is still there but his decision-making on the court has vastly improved compared to his previous season's average of 3.9 assists per game.

4). Bogdan Bogdanovic: +600

Next on this list is Atlanta Hawks guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who remains one of the best shooters in the league. This season, Bogdanovic is averaging 17.9 ppg (45.4% shooting, including 39.4% from 3-point range) and 3.4 rpg. The Hawks guard has been putting up his highest scoring average in a season at 14.3 field goal attempts per game.

3). Cole Anthony: +550

Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony, the son of NBA TV analyst Greg Anthony, is putting up 14.5 ppg (44.7% shooting, including 35.7% from 3-point range) and 4.5 rpg. Anthony constantly boosts the team's offense, especially in matchups when the Magic's offense is stagnant or struggling.

2). Tim Hardaway Jr.: +285

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is arguably having one of the strongest seasons in his career as he is putting up 18.0 ppg (41.1% shooting, including 36.2% from 3-point range) and 3.7 rpg.

Playing for a team with the eighth-ranked offense in the NBA (117.5 rating), his shotmaking has been enhanced within the team's system. The results have been beneficial to the Mavericks' success.

1). Austin Reaves: +225

LA Lakers guard Austin Reaves is at the top spot. Moving to the bench has certainly allowed Reaves to play more confidently with his style of basketball. This season, Reaves is averaging 15.1 ppg (48.3% shooting, including 37.4% from 3-point range), 4.6 rpg and 5.0 apg.

Reaves has thrived in his new role for the Lakers. Besides being a scorer, he has also become a proper facilitator, which is much needed for the Lakers' bench.