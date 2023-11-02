5 NBA players who showed shockingly low self-awareness ft Draymond Green

NBA players, like all professional athletes, have a certain level of self-belief that helps fuel them to reach the highest levels of the sport. In some cases, the self-belief helps athletes take their game to the next level by betting on themselves, whether it be through free agency or during games. However, sometimes athletes display a shockingly low level of self-awareness.

Last season, for example, Memphis Grizzlies wing Dillon Brooks spoke at length about his rivalry with the Golden State Warriors. As Draymond Green and Stephen Curry responded, however, there's no rivalry to be had when the Warriors consistently dominate the matchup.

Using Brooks' antics last postseason as an example, it's clear that self-belief can lead to a lack of self-awareness. Although he saw the Grizzlies' matchups with the Golden State Warriors as a battle between rivals, many didn't see it that way.

Although Brooks didn't land on our list of five NBA players who showed shockingly low self-awareness, here are five other notable players who have. Let's take a look at those five.

Five NBA players who showed shockingly low self-awareness

#5, Kai Jones

Last season, Kai Jones showed moments where he looked like a high-level two-way player. This offseason, however, he showed shockingly low self-awareness as he proclaimed himself as one of the best players in NBA history.

In addition to saying that he's better than Michael Jordan, Jones, who never started a game in his first two seasons in the league, also took aim at many of his teammates. Of course, the move backfired, creating a rift between him and the Charlotte Hornets. After an eventful offseason that saw him go viral several times, Jones was waived by Charlotte due to his antics.

#4, Karl-Anthony Towns

Karl-Anthony Towns has earned a reputation for being one of the league's best 3-point-shooting big men. Despite that, he recently claimed that after he retires, people will tell him that he changed the game of basketball.

Towns' abilities from downtown can't be denied. To say that he changed the game in an era when other big men like Brook Lopez have learned the art of the 3-ball is a stretch, to say the least. After his comments on the "Pat Bev Podcast," fans trolled Towns online for his low self-awareness.

#3, Draymond Green

Draymond Green has earned a reputation as one of the NBA's best locker room leaders and floor generals. Despite that, his recent comments from the start of this season have landed him on our list of NBA players with shockingly low self-awareness.

Green recently told media members that last year the Warriors had awful team chemistry. Many fans pointed out that the lack of chemistry was largely a result of his altercation with Jordan Poole during training camp. Had Green not punched Poole, maybe things would have been different.

#2, Patrick Beverley

Patrick Beverley, much like Draymond Green, has earned a reputation for being one of the league's best floor generals. Time and time again, fans and teams have seen the "Pat Bev effect" in action as he impacts teams on both ends of the floor as well as in the locker room.

This offseason, Patrick Beverley said that he was seeking between $13 and $15 million a year in free agency. However, many questioned whether Beverley, at 35 years old, could command such a high asking price. After making the comments, he then signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a one-year, $3.1 million contract.

#1, LeBron James

LeBron James has shown fans that off the court he has a shockingly low level of self-awareness many times. Over the years he has been called out for being one of the NBA players who frequently makes outlandish claims.

His most notable claim, of course, was that he had watched "The Godfather" six times. When asked to recall a quote or moment that impacted him, he was unable to do so, sparking many jokes from fans.

In addition, fans have also called him out for his low self-awareness on several occasions when he was seen carrying a book that he seemingly never finished.

While NBA players and athletes are wired differently and have a strong sense of self-belief, some often get ahead of themselves. From overestimating their value on the open market to creating rivalries to get them amped up for games, athletes need a balance between self-belief and self-awareness.

With the new season starting, it's safe to say that the season will continue to produce viral moments. Some of those moments, as seen recently with Draymond Green, will feature a shockingly low level of self-awareness.