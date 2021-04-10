5 NBA players who could sign a max contract in the off-season  

The 2020 NBA off-season saw some of the top players decide against entering free agency, as they opted to sign max contracts with their respective teams. The long list of players includes the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Damian Lillard, among many others.

The max extension rule allows teams to re-sign qualified players to a maximum of five-year contracts. It’s the maximum money a team can offer an eligible player, hence the name max contract.

The eligibility of a player to sign a max contract depends on how long he has been in the NBA.

Five NBA players who could sign max contracts in the off-season:

This off-season could be no different, as a host of megastars are likely to continue their careers with their current teams. On that note, let's take a look at the top five players who could sign max contracts at the end of the current campaign.

#1 Kawhi Leonard

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding Kawhi Leonard's future at the LA Clippers. However, the chances of Leonard departing the Clippers seem slim at the moment.

Not many teams have the cap space to get a player like Kawhi Leonard on board, So the LA Clippers appear to be the best option for Leonard to win a championship with at the moment.

Kawhi Leonard is expected to re-sign with the Clippers this summer “barring a dramatic turn of events,” per @sam_amick, @johnhollinger pic.twitter.com/C0uXePY5YP — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 7, 2021

From the LA Clippers' perspective as well, Kawhi Leonard could play a key role in their NBA title aspirations.

They are looking like one of the few genuine title contenders, which means Leonard could extend his stay at the LA Clippers.

#2 Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry had the option to sign a contract extension ahead of the 2020-21 NBA season, but he did not end up signing one. That has made him eligible to be a free agent at the end of the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

In fact, that has now allowed him to sign an even bigger contract with the Golden State Warriors this summer. If the two-time MVP had signed an extension in the 2020 NBA off-season, it would have been a three-year deal worth up to $156 million. By not doing that, Stephen Curry will now be eligible to sign a four or five-year max contract extension.

Curry has said that he wants to represent the Warriors for as long as possible. Thus his delay in signing a contract extension means he could likely sign a max contract at the end of this campaign.

#3 Zach LaVine

Zach LaVine (#8) of the Chicago Bulls

Zach LaVine is having one of the best NBA campaigns of his career. He will be entering the last year of his current deal next season, which could see the Bulls pitching him a max contract extension for him .

The Chicago Bulls were one of the busiest teams on the trade deadline day this year, acquiring the likes of Nicola Vucevic to bolster their chances of qualifying for the NBA playoffs this year.

Eventually, that could be a key factor in LaVine accepting a max extension with the Bulls in the off-season, as the Bulls have walked the talk of surrounding him with quality players.

#4 John Collins

John Collins (#20) of the Atlanta Hawks

John Collins declined a $90 million contract extension from the Atlanta Hawks at the start of the ongoing NBA season. He has been consistent in his stance that he seeks a max contract at the end of the current NBA campaign.

Collins was heavily rumored to be traded on the trade deadline day, but he ended up staying with the Hawks for the remainder of the season. He also expressed at that time that he wanted to continue with the Hawks for as long as possible.

“I want to stay... I want to be true to Atlanta for my entire career, as corny or cheesy as it may sound to whoever."



Two days before the NBA trade deadline, John Collins spoke about his contract situation with the Hawks:https://t.co/GicEfK8Wxn — Sarah K. Spencer (@sarah_k_spence) March 24, 2021

In a recent report by Tim Bontemps of ESPN, an Eastern Conference executive mentioned:

"They're worried he's getting maxed, and they're putting it out there they are willing to pay him if he gets a max but won't be thrilled about it."

With Collins showing tremendous improvement this season, it would make sense for the Atlanta Hawks to offer him a max extension.

He has been vital in boosting their chances of making the NBA playoffs this year. Despite the Hawks' reservations about giving Collins a max deal, it could provide rich dividends for the franchise.

#5 Julius Randle

Julius Randle (#30) of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle is having a terrific campaign with the New York Knicks and is also one of the frontrunners for the Most Improved Player of the Year award. He made his NBA All-Star debut last month.

Randle has been the Knicks' main player this year, and the Knicks seem like they want to build a team around him for the future as well.

Julius Randle said when he signed with the Knicks in 2019, his thinking was that he would be in New York long-term. Randle said today that his thinking hasn’t changed & he wants to be a Knick for the foreseeable future. The All Star is currently under contract through next season — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) March 4, 2021

It would make sense for the Knicks to keep hold of Julius Randle for the long term. He has reached his true potential and has worked with coach Tom Thibodeau for a while now, which makes the case for his contract extension a strong one.