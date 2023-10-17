5 NBA players with most total fantasy basketball points in a game

Fantasy basketball is back. Drafts are happening left and right as the NBA regular season nears. Fantasy basketball is an up-and-down game. However, the goal remains the same, gather as many points as possible.

Some players like Nikola Jokic and Steph Curry are naturally better at acquiring those points than others. However, fantasy basketball has been around for a very long time. Players have been putting up huge fantasy basketball scoring games for decades.

Let’s take a look at five of the best fantasy basketball performances of all time. These are the five NBA players who put up the most insane fantasy stat lines in a single game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top five NBA fantasy basketball performances of all time

Fantasy basketball has been around for decades just like the NBA. Of course, the scoring can change from league to league. However, using general scoring these are the five players with the best fantasy basketball games of all time.

The stats come courtesy of StatMuse. They used daily fantasy scoring from DraftKings Sportsbook. The list is a mix of current stars and pastime legends. Here are the top-five fantasy games ever.

No. 5 - Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers - 102.5

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell put up some monstrous numbers with the Cavs. None better than when he scored 71 points on the floor against the Chicago Bulls on January 2, 2023.

Mitchell of course led the way with his unreal shooting night. He went 22-of-34 from the field and hit seven 3-pointers. Mitchell added eight rebounds and 11 assists to his ridiculous stat line to get to 102.5 fantasy points.

No. 4 - James Harden, Houston Rockets - 103.5

James Harden

Harden put up a whopping 103.5 points not once but twice. He first did it on New Year’s Eve against the New York Knicks in 2016. The experienced campaigner dropped a triple double with 53 points, 16 rebounds and 17 assists. He drained nine 3-pointers.

He did it again in January 2018 as a rocket against the Orlando Magic. He had a stat line of 60 points, 10 rebounds and 11 assists. He shot 19-of-30 from the field and hit five triples.

No. 3 - Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets - 108.8

Hakeem Olajuwon, Houston Rockets

Hakeem the Dream had plenty of ridiculous stat lines back in the day. On March 10, 1987, Olajuwon showed off against the Seattle SuperSonics. He scored 38 points with 17 rebounds and six assists.

The big man was not done there. He was also a force on defense. He added seven steals and a whopping 12 blocks for his unreal night.

No. 2 - Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks - 110.8

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Doncic will surely be a top-five pick in most drafts this season and for good reason. The guard has size to take advantage of most defenders. He also plays like a point guard and has an insane amount of usage which results in big fantasy basketball numbers.

On December 27, 2022 Doncic went off on the New York Knicks. He scored 60 points and added 21 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals. He also went 21-of-31 from the field and hit just two triples.

No. 1 - Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls - 112

Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls

The list is topped by none other than His Airness himself. Jordan is number one to no one’s surprise. Jordan went off for 112 fantasy points.

Jordan dropped 69 points on the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 28, 1990. Jordan went off for 69 in 50 minutes as the game went into overtime. The Bulls and Jordan won 117-113. He shot 23-of-37 and added 18 rebounds, six assists and four steals.